WWE

stillrealtous.com

Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent

Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
PWMania

WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW

A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title

Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
ClutchPoints

Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022

Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Seth Rollins’ Unlikely Shield Replacements

The new wave? Stables are a way for a wrestling promotion to put stars together in a group and see what they can do. It has long since been a way to make things less complicated and some of the more iconic moments in wrestling have something to do with a stable. This is still the case in modern times and we got a strange call back to one of them over the weekend at a WWE live event.
BISMARCK, ND
ComicBook

Watch AEW's Darby Allin Jump Off a 92-Foot Waterfall

AEW's Darby Allin is known for performing insane stunts when he's not competing in a wrestling ring. The former TNT Champion uploaded a new video on Sunday revealing he recently jumped off a 92-foot waterfall into the lake below. There's no word of Allin dealing with an injury, so it looks like he pulled this one off unscathed. Allin has recently been appearing at Nitro Circus events, performing a stunt where he does a backflip off a ramp while riding a tricycle.
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
ComicBook

WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller

Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
wrestlinginc.com

Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Dance

Every wrestler has a backstory, and in the modern age of professional wrestling, it is becoming increasingly common to see athletes enter the industry after full-blown careers in other fields. Professional football has long been a popular gateway for those looking to break into the business, but it is far from the only sport to provide a good base for aspiring wrestlers. The world of dance can match wrestling from a physicality standpoint, as it is one of the most physically demanding art forms on the planet.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara

A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
wrestlinginc.com

Dutch Mantel Makes Bold Prediction About What Will Happen To Roman Reigns After He Drops WWE Titles

This year marks Dutch Mantel's 50th anniversary in pro wrestling, where he has been a wrestler, manager, booker, and producer/agent. With such a storied history, Mantel has become a sage of sports entertainment, and he recently shared some of that knowledge with Sportskeeda. Mantel believes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the road to a babyface turn, and if that happens, Mantel said the creative team needs to establish more heel characters.
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW

Tony Khan has seen the future of the AEW — and Andrade El Idolo might not be in it. In an interview for "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Khan seemingly dissed Andrade ahead of his Mask vs. Career Match against Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order coming up on "Rampage" October 7.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reveals Next Title Challenger For TNT Champion Wardlow

Over the past couple of months, Wardlow has made his rounds in All Elite Wrestling as the TNT Champion. He won the championship when he defeated Scorpio Sky on the July 6 episode of "Dynamite." Since then, he's successfully defended the championship against the likes of Orange Cassidy, Jay Lethal, and Tony Nese. With the special anniversary edition of "Dynamite" coming up Wednesday night in Washington DC, Tony Khan decided to announce that Wardlow's next defense will take place on the show, and his opponent is going to be a "machine."
WASHINGTON, DC
wrestlinginc.com

Dutch Mantell Says Former WWE Executive Had A Mouth And Temper

WWE has undergone quite a few changes as of late with Vince McMahon's retirement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping into the role of Creative Content Officer. The direction of WWE's television programming seems to have changed since — with fans praising what they've seen so far – and an improved atmosphere backstage among staff resulting as well. During a recent SportsKeeda Wrestling interview, Dutch Mantell revealed that he had heard "the morale of the writing staff in WWE is much higher now," showcasing that whatever changes have been made behind the scenes are working.
wrestlinginc.com

Jerry Lawler's Famous Crown Fell Victim To A Disgusting Prank

Introduced to WWE viewers by Bobby "The Brain" Heenan on the December 7, 1992 episode of Prime Time Wrestling, Jerry "The King" Lawler discussed the circumstances of his WWE arrival on "The Broken Skull Sessions" with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "If you remember, Vince (McMahon) was going through a trial at the time and he didn't know what his future was going to be," said Lawler. "So he brought Jerry Jarrett in to kind of ... be the safety valve ... and then of course, I was brought in as well."
