San Francisco Pastry Company located at Universal Studios Florida is a great place to grab a quick sandwich or a tasty treat. They’ve gotten into the Halloween spirit and added five new sweets to the menu for the season. The San Francisco Pastry Company is open every day and is open until 11p.m. during Halloween Horror Nights. Just like TODAY Cafe, these snacks are available even if you aren’t going to the event. Let’s take a look at what’s here and dig in.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO