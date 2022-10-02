Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDW News Today
The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast and Universal’s Holiday Tour Return to Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort just gave fans an early gift this holiday — the return of The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast. Although the park held Universal’s Holiday Tour last year, The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast did not return. The last time guests were able to experience the holiday character breakfast was prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
WDW News Today
Minion ‘FrankenBob’ Meet and Greet at Universal Studios Hollywood
We visited Universal Studios Hollywood and found Bob from “Minions” out greeting guests all dressed up for Halloween. Dressed as Frankenstein, FrankenBob can be found outside Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. Instead of his normal yellow coloring, FrankenBob sports pale green “makeup,” silver bolts sticking out from the sides...
WDW News Today
Permit Filed for Fast and Furious ‘Drifting Car’ Roller Coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood
A permit has been filed for the Fast and Furious roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood. The “Fast and Furious” theme is technically unconfirmed as Universal has yet to make an announcement, but the permit does officially confirm a new outdoor coaster. Thanks to Alicia Stella, we...
WDW News Today
New Disneyland Paris Statues by Kevin & Jody Featuring Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Dragon’s Lair, and the Timekeeper
Three new statues from Kevin & Jody are debuting at Disneyland Paris, celebrating Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Lair of the Dragon, and the Timekeeper. Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle) Statue by Kevin & Jody – €249. The statue of Sleeping Beauty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Halloween Greetings Added to Fab 50 Statues at Magic Kingdom
With spooky season officially upon us at last, special new Halloween-themed greetings have been added to several Fab 50 Statues across the Magic Kingdom!. Guests with a MagicBand+ can enjoy new Halloween-themed greetings from Mickey and Minnie as well as Goofy and Pluto. We found a rendition of “Grim Grinning Ghosts” playing at the Lady and the Tramp statue in Town Square as well!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Frankenstein & Bride Cookies and More Return for October at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs
October is finally here (though we started Halloween back in August here in Orlando), and Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs, already famous for its eerie atmosphere, is celebrating the spookiest time of the year in style with some (returning) monstrous treats. Frankenstein Cookie – $6 The Frankenstein is...
WDW News Today
More Fantasyland Fight Drama – WDWNT Catches Star of Disney+ Marvel Series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ in Theme Park Brawl
This summer, two families made national news when they got into hand-to-hand combat in the middle of Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland over an alleged bump in a ride queue, but new records indicated an up-and-coming Disney actor and his family appear to be among those involved in the fight at Disney World. His mother was arrested.
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Urn Mug Available at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You may think you have enough mugs in your cupboards, but as the Ghost Host says, “There is always room for one more.” And he’s right. We found a frightfully perfect Haunted Mansion Urn Mug at Disneyland, but it is also available for sale on shopDisney.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort
As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse – The Main Attraction Series Featuring Dumbo the Flying Elephant Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney’s Mickey Mouse – The Main Attraction collection, celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, has quickly become a favorite of Disney fans. This inspired line is a merchandise trifecta — it celebrates Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney World’s 50th, and popular Disney attractions.
WDW News Today
Canceled or Delayed PLAY! Pavilion Still Listed on EPCOT 40th Anniversary Map
Although many (including us) feared it indefinitely delayed or even canceled, it seems the PLAY! Pavilion has resurfaced again on the commemorative map given out for EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary on October 1!. The maps were given out exclusively to guests who attended the day of EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary. We’ve...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Crossbody Bag From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Obi-Wan Kenobi crossbody bag from Heroes & Villains is available at Disneyland Resort. We found this in Star Trader. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Crossbody Bag – $50. The crossbody has a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Chucky’s Killer Cake Pop, Spirit Board Blackberry Cheesecake, and More Spooky Snacks from the San Francisco Pastry Company for Halloween Horror Nights 31
San Francisco Pastry Company located at Universal Studios Florida is a great place to grab a quick sandwich or a tasty treat. They’ve gotten into the Halloween spirit and added five new sweets to the menu for the season. The San Francisco Pastry Company is open every day and is open until 11p.m. during Halloween Horror Nights. Just like TODAY Cafe, these snacks are available even if you aren’t going to the event. Let’s take a look at what’s here and dig in.
WDW News Today
See All Genie+ PhotoPass Lenses Available at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ service finally have access to PhotoPass Lenses almost a year after the feature debuted at Walt Disney World. Genie+ allows guests to use the AR filters with their smartphone camera. To access the Disney PhotoPass Lenses after you have purchased Disney Genie+,...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Loungefly Backpack Featuring Spaceships at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Loungefly mini backpack featuring spaceships and characters is available at Disneyland Resort. “Star Wars” Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75. The backpack is dark blue, with waves of lighter blue...
WDW News Today
New Disney Vacation Club Spirit Jersey at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you are a member of Disney Vacation Club, this new Spirit Jersey will help you make magic year after year!. Red Disney Vacation Club Spirit Jersey – $74.99. This rocking red Spirit Jersey will help...
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Pink Polka Dot Starbucks Tumbler Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Walt Disney World pink polka dot Starbucks tumbler has arrived at the Magic Kingdom. We picked ours up in the Emporium. Walt Disney World Pink Polka Dot Starbucks Tumbler – $29.99. The pink tumbler...
WDW News Today
Construction Continues for Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Reimagining in Walt Disney World
Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is in the middle of a reimagining at Walt Disney World, and today we were able to see some of its progress. Back in April we got a first look at the redesigned course. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course opened the same day as Magic Kingdom — October 1, 1971 — along with Disney’s Palm Golf Course. Magnolia was most recently renovated in 2015. Holes 14 through 17 are part of the current reimagining, that is slated to be completed in “late 2022”.
GOLF・
WDW News Today
Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
WDW News Today
‘Walt’s Main Street Story’ Tour to Serve Refreshments to Guests on Walt Disney’s Patio for the First Time
“Walt’s Main Street Story,” a guided tour, will serve refreshments to guests on the patio of Walt Disney’s apartment for the first time. While tours have previously shown guests the apartment over the Fire Station, guests have never before been permitted to eat or linger in any part of the space.
Comments / 0