Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 5

By Mo Castillo, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 5.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (41 percent rostered)

Welcome back, Michael Gallup!

The receiver made his season debut after missing the first three weeks of 2022 and, while he didn't play a full complement of snaps (to be expected, of course) he made the most of the snaps he did play.

Gallup caught 2-of-3 targets for 24 yards — and one of those catches resulted in a nice back-of-the-end-zone touchdown:

Sure, CeeDee Lamb deservedly grabbed most of the Cowboys' fantasy headlines on Sunday with 97 yards on six catches and a touchdown, but Gallup's return is a big deal. Dallas is seeing its offense get healthier (Dalton Schultz also returned in Week 4), and we know how potent the unit can be when everyone is on the field together. And even though Dak Prescott remains out, Cooper Rush has proved himself no slouch at quarterback.

Gallup should see his workload increase in the coming games. Go get him now.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins (50% rostered)

We heard all throughout this offseason that the Dolphins running back to put our fantasy chips in on was Chase Edmonds since we had to follow the money (the Dolphins paid Edmonds like they wanted him to be the starter). Yet, the other running back Miami brought in — Raheem Mostert — has been the one receiving the starter's workload.

Mostert rushed 15 times for 69 yards and caught two balls for 12 yards (he also added another 42 return yards) in the Dolphins Week 4 loss to the Bengals. He's gotten double-digit carries in two of the four games the Dolphins have played (Edmonds has one double-digit carry game this season).

Sure, Edmonds also has the touchdowns to his name — he's scored three times this season — but it looks more and more like both of these RBs will be fantasy viable for the time being; not necessarily a bad thing in 2022. Consider this last call for adding Mostert.

