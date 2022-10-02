Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Judkins, Pettus earn SEC weekly honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After leading Ole Miss football to a top-10 win over Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Quinshon Judkins and Micah Pettus earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference. Judkins was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, while Pettus became the second Rebel blocker...
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Auburn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 15 home football game vs. Auburn, with the contest televised on ESPN. This game will mark the 47th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-10, including a 13-2 mark in Oxford. The matchup against the Tigers will also serve as Ole Miss’ annual Military Appreciation game.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss moves into top 10 following win over Kentucky
Ole Miss football made a major leap in this week’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll—jumping from No. 14 to No. 9 following a 22-19 victory over Kentucky on Saturday. The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) crack the top 10 in the poll for the second straight season after climbing as high as No. 8 last year.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette trying to keep the “clutter” out of their minds following win over Saltillo
Lafayette football is not where they want to be. The Commodores sit at 2-4 on the season (1-1 in Region 1-5A), but are coming off a dominant win over Saltillo in which they exploded for a season-high 56 points. The offensive explosion came exactly when the ‘Dores needed it most...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss to celebrate baseball national championship in November
Ole Miss announces plans to celebrate its 2022 baseball national championship Nov. 9-12, surrounding the Rebels’ football game against Alabama. Highlighting the week will be members of the title team being honored at halftime of the football game, sporting their championship rings that they will receive that week. They will also participate in the Walk of Champions and other fan activities.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss commemorative College World Series photo book debuts
A new photographic book — Ole Miss: 2022 Baseball National Champions (Nautilus; $48) — debuts on October 1, 2022. The oversized, 160-page book chronicles the Rebels’ unlikely and dramatic path to the national title, featuring 200+ stunning. photographs. The book’s publication has its own dramatic storyline.
Oxford Eagle
One Night Stand art show returns to Ole Miss Motel Oct. 22
On Oct. 22, 12 artists will transform rooms at the Ole Miss Motel into their own art gallery from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. As part of the Motel Art Show Series, sponsored by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Oxford is celebrating its 15th year of this event. Featured artists include...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Blues Festival highlights local, regional talent
OXFORD – When office hours are over, some professors don’t hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs Oct. 6-8 at Harrison’s near the Oxford Square.
Oxford Eagle
Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton
Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton died at Sanctuary Hospice House on October 3, 2022 at age 95. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Anderson M. (A.M.) Linton, Jr. Sara was born in Batesville, Mississippi, March 14, 1927, to Allen Erskine and Ida Keating LeMaster. She graduated...
Oxford Eagle
Grenada man charged with missing Ole Miss student’s murder demands court hearing, bail
After being held more than 70 days without bail or an indictment, the man arrested the death of Jay Lee has filed a writ of habeas corpus against the Lafayette County Sheriff. Attorneys for Shelton Timothy Herrington Jr. on Monday filed the petition in Circuit Court against Sheriff Joey East, seeking Herrington’s release on reasonable bail and a hearing on the charges against him.
Oxford Eagle
Olive Juice Kids ribbon cutting
OJK-A Children’s Boutique celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. Erin and Council Young, owners of OJK welcomed those in attendance and thanked them for helping grow their business. OJK- A Children’s Boutique specializes in Fine Baby, Children’s Clothing, Shoes, Accessories, and Unique Gifts. They are located at 1005 Jackson Avenue.
Oxford Eagle
Reardon banished from county after pleading guilty to stalking mayor
Matthew Reardon has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Reardon, who had been charged with stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, pleaded guilty on Friday in Circuit Court. As part of his sentence, Reardon was banished from Lafayette County for five years and ordered to be on unsupervised...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 1 – Oct. 3
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Oct. 1. Cory Blackmon, 34....
