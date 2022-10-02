Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
A Touch Of Blue And Silver Accent The Nike Air Force 1 High “Dare To Fly”
Back in August, the Nike umbrella unveiled their newest collection, “Dare To Fly,” which saw the Air Jordan 1 Low clad in silver and blue accents. And today, almost an entire month thereafter, it was revealed that the same details would also be arriving on the Air Force 1 High.
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
AMBUSH Brings Back The Tailpipe Swoosh With Their Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
Yoon Ahn has enjoyed numerous collaborative releases ever since she joined forces with Nike back in 2018. And following Air Max 180s, Converses, and the like, the designer would reimagine the Dunk High in 2020, adding to the shoe elements inspired by Japan’s passionate car, truck, and bike culture.
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Releases Via Nike SNKRS On October 5th
After receiving official looks at Jordan Brand’s holiday collection via the SNKRS Retro Preview yesterday, the Air Jordan 4 will be kicking off Jumpman’s final slate of releases before the winter months ensue, featuring a dark ensemble centered around clad canvas uppers. A brunt of the model’s real...
Teal And Silver Accents Embolden This Jet Black Nike Air Force 1 Low
During the Beaverton-based brands 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1, multi-pattern Swooshes have outfitted the model numerous times. Extending seemingly every color pairing within the tonal spectrum, the brand continues to proffer unique and ever-disparate renditions such as this low-top proposition featuring the Philadelphia Eagles palette. Dominated by...
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1
Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
Purple To Red Gradients Dress This Upcoming Nike Air Max Plus
Alongside several Terrascape styles, the Nike Air Max Plus has offered up a wide range of inline colorways, many of which have tweaked the shoe’s signature gradient. Here, soft purples and light reds are dressing the upper, seemingly emulating the colors of dusk. A series of neutrals lay the...
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
Bungee Cord Fasteners Lay Claim To The Nike Air Max Plus
Nothing signals the turn of the season more than the appearance of lace toggles throughout various brands lifestyle silhouettes. Having last touched down on the Air Max 90, the Swoosh is choosing to elect its Tuned Air Plus counterpart to be fitted with the fastening closure system. Remaining slightly disparate...
A Mix Of Black, White, And Maroon Appears On The Nike Dunk High
The Nike Dunk High has dressed up in hundreds of ensembles since debuting in 1985. Recently, Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged in a style that places fan-favorite “Panda” colors alongside fall-friendly maroon. Akin to both the ubiquitous “Panda” Dunks and Air Jordan 1 ‘85 “Black/White” expected to...
The Nike Air Max Plus Returns With Speed Lacing And Reflective Details
The Nike Air Max Plus may be most lauded for its original gradient styles, but Sean McDowell’s design from 1998 continues to favor simpler, but equally-compelling new outfits. Case in point?: A stealthy “Black/Metallic Silver” look. A fan-favorite in Australia and New Zealand (and boasting a notorious...
An Orange Air Jordan 1 Mid “Wear-Away” Appears With Tie Dye Inner-Lining
The Air Jordan 1 Mid has historically been the most experimental trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker, and a recently-surfaced “Wear-Away” style continues the trend. Previously seen in “Infrared 23” and “Black” color-blocking, the pair has undergone an orange transformation while maintaining its cracked leather upper...
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
