Atlantic County Prosecutor: Pleasantville Death Investigation
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has released some information involving a collaborative investigation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department. “We are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in. Pleasantville, NJ on October 4, 2022. At approximately 10:47 p.m., the Pleasantville...
Prosecutor: Salem County, NJ, Man Charged With Manslaughter For His Mother’s Death
Authorities say a man from Pedricktown, Salem County, has been charged in connection to the death of his mother in Camden earlier this year. According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office, 36-year-old Gary Richman is facing second-degree manslaughter and third-degree endangering an injured victim charges. Officials say on the...
Egg Harbor City, NJ Man Arrested for Hit & Run of 9-Yr Old Girl
A man from Egg Harbor City has been arrested after police say he hit a nine-year-old girl in a school zone with his pickup truck and then left the scene. Bellmawr, Camden County police arrested Paul Criscione, 66, when he turned himself in after seeing images of his truck on the TV news.
fox29.com
Video: Police release new surveillance images of suspects wanted in deadly ambush near Roxborough HS
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance images showing the suspects wanted in a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week. This comes one day after police released the name and image of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, which left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.
One Dead, Two Wounded in Camden, NJ, Shootings Sunday Night
Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings
A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Found Shot Multiple Times In Edgemoor
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Edgemoor Gardens. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:14 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Paynter Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old female victim who had been shot multiple times. Officers and New Castle County Paramedics helped provide aid to the victim. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital and is in stable condition.
NJ Murder Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of another man his age after barricading himself in a South Jersey home over the weekend, authorities announced. Ronin Austin Nevels has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Shaw on Friday, Sept. 30, Camden County...
Judge upholds 1st-degree murder charge against fired Philly police officer in killing of 12-year-old
A Philadelphia judge on Tuesday upheld charges including first-degree murder against a police officer who was fired after shooting and killing Thomas Siderio, Jr., 12, in the back on March 1.
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme
A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS CAR THIEF – PHOTOS IN STORY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying a Man Wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft. The New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2 People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First, police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, authorities are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
Homeless veteran gets probation in NJ ‘good Samaritan’ GoFundMe scam
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a bogus feel-good story of helping a motorist in distress that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Johnny Bobbitt Jr., 39, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit […]
Carjacker Who Victimized Mom, Daughter In Philadelphia Faces Federal Charges (VIDEO)
A 20-year-old Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for carjacking a mother and daughter last month, authorities announced. Amir Harvey held a black handgun at the woman and her teenage daughter as they were getting ready to go to school on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 615 a.m. on Sept. 19, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said.
fox29.com
Police release body cam video, 911 calls from massive fight at Brandywine High School football game
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A large fight erupted at a high school football game last month that ended with four girls being detained and criminally charged. On Tuesday, police released new body cam footage and 911 from the night of the fight outside a football game at Brandywine High School in New Castle on September 16.
