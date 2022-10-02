ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenwold, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County Prosecutor: Pleasantville Death Investigation

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has released some information involving a collaborative investigation with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department. “We are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in. Pleasantville, NJ on October 4, 2022. At approximately 10:47 p.m., the Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
fox29.com

Video: Police release new surveillance images of suspects wanted in deadly ambush near Roxborough HS

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance images showing the suspects wanted in a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week. This comes one day after police released the name and image of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, which left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindenwold, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Winslow Township, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Lindenwold, NJ
Winslow Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cat Country 107.3

One Dead, Two Wounded in Camden, NJ, Shootings Sunday Night

Detectives are investigating shootings in Camden Sunday night that left one man dead and two wounded. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 11:20 PM, police received a 9-1-1 call about multiple gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street. Shortly after that call, police received another reporting a man had been shot.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
CAMDEN, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Woman Found Shot Multiple Times In Edgemoor

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Edgemoor Gardens. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:14 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Paynter Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old female victim who had been shot multiple times. Officers and New Castle County Paramedics helped provide aid to the victim. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital and is in stable condition.
EDGEMOOR, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Homicide Unit
WPG Talk Radio

Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex

Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
ABSECON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Role in Heroin Distribution Scheme

A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS CAR THIEF – PHOTOS IN STORY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying a Man Wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft. The New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Beach Radio

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy