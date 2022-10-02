ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigourney Weaver on her new movie ‘The Good House’ with Kevin Kline

By Cindy Adams
 3 days ago

Good luck in ‘Good House’

“The Good House” movie stars Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. And the theme’s a New England realty agent fighting alcoholism. And the filming location was Chester.

Me: Chester what? Westchester? Eastchester? Chester where?

Sigourney: “Nova Scotia. The film’s set in New England. Chester looks like Cape Cod and it’s cheaper to film there. [Sigourney was in French designer clothes as we spoke.]

“The town loved us. We took over the streets, yet their signs read, ‘Happy to have you here.’ Their local Kiwi café made us scones.

“My character’s an alcoholic. Into a deep dive, she dumps her husband, who switches to being with a gay guy, and her new love’s Kevin Kline.

“Because I know about drinking I could play the character. I definitely know about this condition. It’s in my family. It’s awful. I myself don’t drink during the day and never by myself because I understand that it can be partly genetic.”

Any other experiences — like during the pandemic?

“Oh, please. My husband and I went to Berlin for the film festival. Coming home we went to Milan for two days. We flew home and he went right into lockdown.

“Good news is we just got an Italian greyhound dog. His name’s Kosi Fang Tutte.”

Jeez, by the time I shouted out that long name my tiny Yorkie would’ve answered all over my kitchen floor.

US President Joe Biden speaks during the Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on Oct. 1, 2022.
I’VE reported Biden’s state of Delaware lacked a single guide to accompany my visit there. Readers wrote maybe it’s because he didn’t want me there. My answer? Nah. His minders wouldn’t have waked him just for that.

It’s time to stay classy

HOLIDAY season’s manners per etiquette expert Ellen Easton: “Introductions. The lower rank gets introduced to the higher and youngest to the oldest.

“A Her might offer her hand to a Him in greeting but he rarely extends his hand until she offers first.

“Referral: Meeting a third person, it’s de rigueur to thank the introducer. Protocol is then to include that introducer on their first get-together.

“Afterward, que sera sera. Their ongoing relationships are independent of the introducer.

“If your friend befriends one of your friends, no betrayal — just a natural fit for like-minded to bond. Blink only if you’re used as a connection to contacts.

“Dining: First course talk to your right. Next course the left. No-Nos: Blotting the gravy with a piece of bread.

“Don’t forget to thank your host, and not on a mobile device. We’re talking via snail mail.”

Florida residents are trying to recover from the damages of Hurricane Ian.
JUDGE Judy’s Florida home. Garage flooded. Cars in water. Generator out. Electricity out. Family members in a nearby condo cannot get to their hi-rise apartment. And no way yet to assess damage. Too much water around. Judy: “The day it hit, I was and safe and dry in LA. Ironic that my schedule was to fly east that very day — and because of work commitments we had to cancel. Someone was watching over us.”

RESPECTING high holy Yom Kippur, I won’t prep a column tomorrow for Wednesday and I’ll be off Wednesday and Thursday. It’s the time to say a blessing for everyone — to offer forgiveness to all.

And that’s not for Only in New York, kids, not for only in New York.

