Tallahassee, FL

seminoles.com

Soccer Heads On The Road For a Pair of Top-20 Matches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 3 Florida State soccer team (8-0-2) heads on the road this week for a pair of top-20 tests. The Noles take on No. 2 Virginia (10-1-1) on Thursday, October 6 at 8 PM on the ACC Network, before heading to No. 17 Notre Dame to take on the Irish (9-2) on Sunday, October 9 at 12 PM on ESPNU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Gordon and Timpson Announced for ACC Tipoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball sophomores O’Mariah Gordon and Makayla Timpson have been announced as the Seminoles’ two representatives at ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Westin in Charlotte, N.C. The event also marks the first ACC Tipoff for new Head Coach...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
stateoftheu.com

Week 5 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With UF being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups. Unranked Florida State (4-1, 2-1 CONF) will play a game against the 14th ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 CONF) at 8pm EST at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACCN. NC State is favored to win.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Volleyball Gears Up for Key ACC Matchups

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team will continue their ACC season with two key matchups at home this week. The Seminoles will face rival Miami on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network before taking on Duke Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Admission to all home matches is free and the doors to Tully Gym will open one hour before first serve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Quitman, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Macon County High School football team will have a game with Brooks County High School on October 05, 2022, 14:00:00.
QUITMAN, GA
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Drops 3-0 Decision To Defending SWAC Champion Florida A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (3-16, 2-2 SWAC) could not keep up with defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Champion Florida A&M (5-11, 2-0 SWAC) as they dropped a 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-17) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Monday, October 3. The Rattlers left no...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
floridagators.com

Florida-LSU Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will meet Oct. 15 with a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN for Tom Petty Day at The Swamp, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Florida last hosted LSU in 2020 and lost to the Tigers 37-34. The Gators own the all-time...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Wakulla County drag racer wins big in Alabama

Sammy Radabaugh competed Friday, Sept. 16, in JJ’s arm drop at the Holiday Raceway in Woodstock, Alabama. He managed a big win in the small tire race against JJ Da Boss’s team. The crew and other community supporters are proud of the hard work and dedication he puts into racing. Maintaining a respectful attitude in the drag-racing community, Radabaugh has captured the attention of JJ Da Boss. Radabaugh also appreciates his family’s ongoing support.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Celebrates 135th Birthday With Wreath Laying Ceremony

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said the institution’s rise from a one-room school with two instructors and 15 students to becoming the highest-ranked public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) with nearly 10,000 students across campuses throughout Florida is an accomplishment worth celebrating. “We celebrate the courage...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Times

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – A group of Florida A&M University students has sued the state’s university system claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit ﬁled in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

The voice (and face) behind FAMU’s elections

Florida A&M University is home to one of the most intense and exciting election seasons seen on a college campus. But there’s so much more to the election process than the beautiful smiling faces of the candidates and their extravagant campaigns. Behind the scenes there’s one main voice orchestrating...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

