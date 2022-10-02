Read full article on original website
Soccer Heads On The Road For a Pair of Top-20 Matches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 3 Florida State soccer team (8-0-2) heads on the road this week for a pair of top-20 tests. The Noles take on No. 2 Virginia (10-1-1) on Thursday, October 6 at 8 PM on the ACC Network, before heading to No. 17 Notre Dame to take on the Irish (9-2) on Sunday, October 9 at 12 PM on ESPNU.
Gordon and Timpson Announced for ACC Tipoff
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball sophomores O’Mariah Gordon and Makayla Timpson have been announced as the Seminoles’ two representatives at ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Westin in Charlotte, N.C. The event also marks the first ACC Tipoff for new Head Coach...
Week 5 Florida College Football Power Rankings
With UF being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups. Unranked Florida State (4-1, 2-1 CONF) will play a game against the 14th ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 CONF) at 8pm EST at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACCN. NC State is favored to win.
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
Volleyball Gears Up for Key ACC Matchups
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team will continue their ACC season with two key matchups at home this week. The Seminoles will face rival Miami on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network before taking on Duke Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Admission to all home matches is free and the doors to Tully Gym will open one hour before first serve.
Tallahassee, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Chiles High School football team will have a game with Rickards High School on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00. The Gadsden County High School football team will have a game with Leon High School on October 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Quitman, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Macon County High School football team will have a game with Brooks County High School on October 05, 2022, 14:00:00.
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson
The Seminoles will return home next weekend for a showdown with the Tigers.
Alabama A&M Drops 3-0 Decision To Defending SWAC Champion Florida A&M
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (3-16, 2-2 SWAC) could not keep up with defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Champion Florida A&M (5-11, 2-0 SWAC) as they dropped a 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-17) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Monday, October 3. The Rattlers left no...
Florida-LSU Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will meet Oct. 15 with a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN for Tom Petty Day at The Swamp, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Florida last hosted LSU in 2020 and lost to the Tigers 37-34. The Gators own the all-time...
Wakulla County drag racer wins big in Alabama
Sammy Radabaugh competed Friday, Sept. 16, in JJ’s arm drop at the Holiday Raceway in Woodstock, Alabama. He managed a big win in the small tire race against JJ Da Boss’s team. The crew and other community supporters are proud of the hard work and dedication he puts into racing. Maintaining a respectful attitude in the drag-racing community, Radabaugh has captured the attention of JJ Da Boss. Radabaugh also appreciates his family’s ongoing support.
Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
Florida A&M University to resume operations in Tallahassee Monday
Florida A&M University announced Sunday evening that its Tallahassee and satellite campuses, except its college of law in Orlando, will resume normal operations Monday.
FAMU Celebrates 135th Birthday With Wreath Laying Ceremony
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said the institution’s rise from a one-room school with two instructors and 15 students to becoming the highest-ranked public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) with nearly 10,000 students across campuses throughout Florida is an accomplishment worth celebrating. “We celebrate the courage...
Here’s when Florida plans to have power restored for most customers after Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – While hundreds of thousands of Floridians are without power, Florida emergency officials said crews are aiming to restore power for those who can receive it by Sunday. Officials with several agencies, including the Florida Division of Emergency Management, held a news conference Monday morning in Tallahassee...
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – A group of Florida A&M University students has sued the state’s university system claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit ﬁled in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
The voice (and face) behind FAMU’s elections
Florida A&M University is home to one of the most intense and exciting election seasons seen on a college campus. But there’s so much more to the election process than the beautiful smiling faces of the candidates and their extravagant campaigns. Behind the scenes there’s one main voice orchestrating...
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
