Motorsports

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?

Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
HAMPTON, GA
NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change

For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
NASCAR set to make crucial playoff decision on Thursday

NASCAR is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron on Thursday, which will lead to a crucial decision ahead of the round of 12 finale. A three-person NASCAR panel is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron and determine whether or not they will uphold the 25-point penalty that was issued after Byron intentionally spun Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway two Sundays ago.
MOTORSPORTS
Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race

In an unpredictable season and topsy-turvy playoffs, it only made sense that Talladega would deliver a wildcard result. A playoff driver won a playoff race for the first time this season. How about that?. Chase Elliott’s victory moves him to the next round, the only driver guaranteed to advance heading...
TALLADEGA, AL
NASCAR: Could 2022 see the first winless Cup champion?

Since the NASCAR playoff format was introduced, there has been one winless champion, but it hasn’t happened in the Cup Series. Is this the year that changes?. Matt Crafton poked holes in the NASCAR playoff format when he became the first winless champion under it in 2019. The format is designed for winners, with the “win and you’re in” concept designed to intensify the action throughout the season and expand the sport’s fanbase.
MOTORSPORTS
Chase Elliott rolls to 5th victory at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WUPA) -- A last-lap push from Erik Jones sends Chase Elliott into the lead and to victory lane Sunday afternoon at Talladega. The Dawsonville, Georgia native and Cup Series regular-season points champion won for the fifth time in 2022. Elliott held off Playoff rival Ryan Blaney and secured his spot into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.
TALLADEGA, AL
