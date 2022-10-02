Since the NASCAR playoff format was introduced, there has been one winless champion, but it hasn’t happened in the Cup Series. Is this the year that changes?. Matt Crafton poked holes in the NASCAR playoff format when he became the first winless champion under it in 2019. The format is designed for winners, with the “win and you’re in” concept designed to intensify the action throughout the season and expand the sport’s fanbase.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO