NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?
Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change
For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Two NASCAR drivers nearing big records during 2022 season
Two major NASCAR drivers are nearing very notable records as the 2022 season comes to a close. Who are these drivers and what records could be broken?
NASCAR set to make crucial playoff decision on Thursday
NASCAR is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron on Thursday, which will lead to a crucial decision ahead of the round of 12 finale. A three-person NASCAR panel is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron and determine whether or not they will uphold the 25-point penalty that was issued after Byron intentionally spun Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway two Sundays ago.
LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway
Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national… The post LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway appeared first on Outsider.
Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race
In an unpredictable season and topsy-turvy playoffs, it only made sense that Talladega would deliver a wildcard result. A playoff driver won a playoff race for the first time this season. How about that?. Chase Elliott’s victory moves him to the next round, the only driver guaranteed to advance heading...
NASCAR: Could 2022 see the first winless Cup champion?
Since the NASCAR playoff format was introduced, there has been one winless champion, but it hasn’t happened in the Cup Series. Is this the year that changes?. Matt Crafton poked holes in the NASCAR playoff format when he became the first winless champion under it in 2019. The format is designed for winners, with the “win and you’re in” concept designed to intensify the action throughout the season and expand the sport’s fanbase.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After YellaWood 500 at Talladega
Chase Elliott earned his fifth win of the season on Sunday and the NASCAR Cup… The post NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings After YellaWood 500 at Talladega appeared first on Outsider.
Chase Elliott rolls to 5th victory at Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WUPA) -- A last-lap push from Erik Jones sends Chase Elliott into the lead and to victory lane Sunday afternoon at Talladega. The Dawsonville, Georgia native and Cup Series regular-season points champion won for the fifth time in 2022. Elliott held off Playoff rival Ryan Blaney and secured his spot into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.
AJ Allmendinger to Race NASCAR Cup Series Full-Time for Kaulig Racing in 2023
What a special two years it has been for Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger in… The post AJ Allmendinger to Race NASCAR Cup Series Full-Time for Kaulig Racing in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
NASCAR: Trackhouse Racing discusses big possibility of Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Trackhouse Racing has interest in Jimmie Johnson racing one of its cars for any NASCAR event in 2023. "I would love to put Jimmie Johnson in one of our cars."
NASCAR playoff racer Alex Bowman to miss Roval with concussion
The crash at Texas has brought playoff implications for Hendrick Motorsports. This weekend, NASCAR returns to the Charlotte Roval. It’s a playoff elimination event as the final race of three in the Round of 12. Alex Bowman was injured in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Similar to Kurt...
