Read full article on original website
Related
STORM WATCH: Remnants of Ian slam parts of New Jersey with heavy rain; expected through afternoon
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says breezy and cooler-than-average weather with drier conditions will continue into the workweek.
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
STORM WATCH: New Jersey seeing heavy rainfall through Tuesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says breezy and cooler-than-average weather with drier conditions will continue into the workweek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Gov. Hochul announces first steps to convert State Route 17 into Interstate 86
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the first step to convert State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties. She says work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of the roadway to interstate standards. Public outreach and involvement efforts are expected to begin early next year.
So much rain in NJ lately — but is the drought finally over?
Since it’s been raining in New Jersey since the end of last week, and more rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, you might think the Garden State’s drought concerns are over. Unfortunately, however, that is not the case. According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist...
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
PhillyBite
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Have Been Named The Best Nachos In All Of New Jersey
If you asked residents of New Jersey what kind of food is New Jersey's best, some would say Italian food including pizza, some would say seafood, and lots would say we have some great nachos in this state. Of course, every single one of those answers is absolutely true, plus...
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
Yellow Alert issued as remnants of Ian bring rounds of rain
After a very wet start to the day Saturday, we are now seeing a break in the rain. The rain has been in association with the remnants of Hurricane Ian. It is also very damp, cool and breezy. Temps have been hovering in the mid to upper 50s and will stay there for pretty much the next 24 hours.For Saturday night and early Sunday morning, it will be mostly cloudy with waves of showers at times. Damp and breezy conditions will prevail. Wind gusts will average between 10-20 mph, with higher gusts along the coast. Our low will be 56.Sunday...
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
WOW! Is This The Biggest Christmas Tree in All of New Jersey?
To be honest this article was all about searching for last year's biggest Christmas Tree here in New Jersey. I saw some posts about the upcoming holidays and I wondered "what was the biggest Christmas Tree here in the Garden State". Like our version of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.
N.J. reports 1,068 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Rate of transmission has declined since last week.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 1,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission has gradually declined in the past week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive fell to 1,696, a 10% decrease from a week ago and a 10% increase from a month ago.
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
President Biden to visit New Jersey Thursday, set to participate in reception for Democratic National Committee
President Joe Biden will be making his way to New Jersey Thursday to visit with Gov. Phil Murphy.
Comments / 0