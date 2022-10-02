ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

State
New Jersey State
#Southern New Jersey
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Weather
Politics
Environment
Yellow Alert issued as remnants of Ian bring rounds of rain

After a very wet start to the day Saturday, we are now seeing a break in the rain. The rain has been in association with the remnants of Hurricane Ian. It is also very damp, cool and breezy. Temps have been hovering in the mid to upper 50s and will stay there for pretty much the next 24 hours.For Saturday night and early Sunday morning, it will be mostly cloudy with waves of showers at times. Damp and breezy conditions will prevail. Wind gusts will average between 10-20 mph, with higher gusts along the coast. Our low will be 56.Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
POLITICS

