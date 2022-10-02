Read full article on original website
Related
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
westsidenewsny.com
Pearl Neumann celebrates 100th birthday
Pearl Neumann, long time resident of Manitou Road in Spencerport, celebrated her 100th birthday on September 24, 2022. Pearl lived on Manitou Road since she was nine years old. She worked with her mom and uncles on the farm, helped pick produce for the Farmer’s Market, walked to a two room school house at the corner of Manitou Road and Route 104 next to the cemetery, and attended Spencerport High School. She worked in the dark rooms at Eastman Kodak Company, where she met her husband Clifford. After Cliff came back from WWII, they were married in June 1946 at Concord Lutheran Church that was on the southwest corner of Route 104 and Manitou Road.
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A Series
Volume 1-Six Mile Creek Winery and Distillery in Ithaca, NY. My wife and I recently returned from an overnight visit to Watkins Glen, NY, in the heart of the Finger Lakes wine region. NY State has many beautiful regions, the Finger Lakes being one of them. The Finger Lakes are located South and West of the Adirondacks, more towards the Western side of the state. We have made numerous visits to the Finger Lakes to sample and purchase these wines. NY State wines have become very popular and highly rated nationwide and worldwide. In our trips over the last 5 or more years, we have visited quite a number of wineries. This article is the first in a series, each of which will highlight a Finger Lakes winery.
Honor Flight Mission 74 veterans welcomed home to Rochester
According to Honor Flight Rochester, the organization flew 3,662 veterans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
oswegocountybusiness.com
Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place
Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest, roads closed, but festival on
Cortland, N.Y. — A food truck exploded at The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest Sunday morning, closing roads around the festival, festival officials said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before the festival opened for the day, according to a news release from the festival. No one was injured. Greenbush Street is...
RELATED PEOPLE
cnycentral.com
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School officially begins
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first class for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School (THFBS) is taking place at Elmira College this fall. “For us to pull back the curtain and allow them to see behind the scenes is really important because again, a lot of design schools and fashion schools don’t have enough access, […]
oswegocountybusiness.com
Son Joins Father’s Dental Practice in Fulton
He may be the boss—but to dentist Benjamin Fruce, he’s still dad. “It depends on what context,” Ben laughed. “Sometimes he’s ‘dad’ and sometimes he’s Dr. Fruce.”. The younger Fruce recently joined Advanced Dental Arts in Fulton as a full-time dentist. His...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
Temperatures dipping to near freezing; frost heading to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Temperatures are forecasts to dip almost below freezing and bring frost to Central New York to start the week, according to the National Weather Service. A frost advisory has been issued across the region starting overnight and lasting until 9 a.m. Monday, weather officials said. Temperatures will drop to 35 to 32 degrees, officials said.
Micron ‘making a mistake’ with choice to build chip plants in CNY, Texas leaders say
Micron Technology’s decision to build a massive complex of chip plants near Syracuse left many in Central New York ecstatic, but the feelings were less enthusiastic in Lockhart, Texas, one of the other communities that had been competing for the project. Lockhart, located about 35 miles from Austin in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oswegocountybusiness.com
As Amazon Faces Setbacks, Its CNY Fulfillment Center Is Growing
While Amazon has scrapped new warehouses and delayed some projects already under construction, it’s doubling its workforce in Clay to 3,000 workers. The headlines for the world’s second-largest company have been decidedly negative this year. Amazon hemorrhaged billions as e-commerce slowed coming out of the pandemic. A nationwide...
Worker’s hand crushed at North Syracuse cookie factory, firefighters say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters on Tuesday freed a worker’s hand from a dough roller in a cookie factory in North Syracuse, fire officials said. She was doing maintenance on the machine before it turned on at the Corso’s Cookies warehouse on South Main Street, North Syracuse District Chief Casey Daugard said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
Ithaca home invasion results in burglar being airlifted
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
Ultimate Classic Rock
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0