Volume 1-Six Mile Creek Winery and Distillery in Ithaca, NY. My wife and I recently returned from an overnight visit to Watkins Glen, NY, in the heart of the Finger Lakes wine region. NY State has many beautiful regions, the Finger Lakes being one of them. The Finger Lakes are located South and West of the Adirondacks, more towards the Western side of the state. We have made numerous visits to the Finger Lakes to sample and purchase these wines. NY State wines have become very popular and highly rated nationwide and worldwide. In our trips over the last 5 or more years, we have visited quite a number of wineries. This article is the first in a series, each of which will highlight a Finger Lakes winery.

