Museum of Illusions in Philadelphia, PA Will Host A Spooky, 21+ Event
During the entire month of October, I can not get enough of Halloween attractions. I for sure will not get to all of them, but as a Halloween fanatic, it’s so cool to see how different cities and towns celebrate the holiday, right in our area!. A super spooky...
Boricua #2, Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse are new to Philadelphia's dining scene
In Port Richmond, Boricua No. 2 is serving up the finest Puerto Rican cuisine, while Philly favorite Cavanaugh's puts a lavish sports bar in Rittenhouse.
OutFest street festival canceled, but other Philly gayborhood events remain
The Oct. 9 street festival will not happen. Here's a rundown of your other options for the weekend of Oct. 7. The post OutFest street festival canceled, but other Philly gayborhood events remain appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Burgers Philadelphia
- Philadelphia is a foodie's paradise, and there are several excellent burger spots in the city. Here are some of our favorites: SouthHouse in South Philly, Lucky's Last Chance in South Philadelphia, Village Whiskey in Fishtown, and Rouge in Old City. There are several vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and a few classic burger options.
billypenn.com
SEPTA’s big bus redesign; What really is the Union League?; Police assigned to civilian jobs | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What is the Union League — and why is it honoring DeSantis?. The Union League of Philadelphia’s first ever gold medal was given...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
New Georgian restaurant opens in Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
Saami Somi serves those Georgian classics -- from oversized soup dumplings to eggplant rolls and their signature item khachapuri.
Whiskey, fine spirits festival set again for Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival with a Taste of Wine! Presented by Lexus is returning Oct. 13 to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. This year’s event will feature exclusive tastings from a range of premium spirits, including tastings from 45-plus wines for the first time ever in the event’s history. The event is set to begin at 5 p.m. for VIP and 6:30 p.m. for general admission. It will continue until 9 p.m. in the stadium’s Club Level.
The Philadelphia Zoo is America's first zoo ... and it's most haunted!
The Philadelphia Zoo was chartered in 1859 making it America's First Zoo. With its rich history, it's believed the zoo may be haunted.
Watlington announces big leadership changes in the School District of Philadelphia after first 110 days
Since Tony Watlington was named superintendent of Philadelphia’s public schools in early April, he’s repeated his goal for the district over and over again. “To become one of the fastest improving large, urban school districts in the country,” not in terms of enrollment, but academics. While Watlington’s...
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern
The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Philadelphia School District Superintendent shares findings of Learning and Listening tour
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington talked about Roxborough Tuesday as he spoke about what he learned on his Listening and Learning tour across the school district. The superintendent announced the tour when he started the job which he says will help him to better understand the needs of the district.There are three phases in the superintendent's transition process. Currently, we are on phase two which includes the release of this comprehensive view of the school system.Watlington took over as chief of Philadelphia's Schools, replacing William R. Hite Jr. who was superintendent for a decade.His 100-day plan,...
No Pride on Gay Street
You may have seen the Borough in headlines from CBS, NBC Philadelphia and 6ABC this week, but not for anything we should be proud of. Following a social media post by the Republican Committee of Chester County inciting anger from citizens, the first annual OutFest was canceled on Sept. 23. The Town Council received dozens of hateful emails concerning the planned celebration of National Coming Out Day, which was supposed to include food and music and serve as a source of unity for the entire area. Many of the bigoted comments related to the alleged “adult themes” of a public drag performance, according to a Sept. 21 article published by 6ABC. Protestors say they feel such a display goes against the values that West Chester stands for. The Council worried that after so much backlash and even some threats, security would have to be heightened for the event on Oct. 1, and it was ultimately called off altogether (although apparently not by Council, which “100% supports an event like this,” according to its President Michael Stefano).
A summer Philly staple transforms through the pandemic and the city’s gun violence crisis
For over 50 years, one-way streets across Philadelphia have applied to the Playstreets program, which closes streets to traffic on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for five weeks during the summer so children can play on them. Meals and snacks are also provided through the program, which is run by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.
Several Delaware County Women Featured at Power Women Summit
Image via submitted photo. The Power Women Summit recognizing local women who have inspired others takes place Oct. 19 at Drexebrook Catering & Special Event Center in Drexel Hill.
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Video released in the murder of Philly artist and musician Chali Khan
PHILADELPHIA - A local husband, father, and artist lost his life to gun violence on Labor Day and now his family wants answers after police released surveillance video of the suspect on Monday night. 50-year-old Charles Gossett, known to many as Chali Khan, was well-known in the music and arts...
Woman bringing Hispanic heritage to Flourtown with melting pot of flavors in her home-cooked meals
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather outside is cold, rainy and gross, so you might have a craving for some warm, comfort food. As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS3's Vittoria Woodill takes us to Flourtown in Montgomery County to meet a woman who's serving a melting pot of flavors through her home-cooked meals. As Karla Salinas prepares pumpkin to make a piping hot pot of Peruvian seafood chowder, she talked passionately about how her home of Peru is a melting pot of cultures. "It's not just rice and beans Peruvians, we are stews, stir-fries, pasta," Karla said, "Everyone has a mix, everybody...
Philly Today: Feds Foil Blue Mailbox Stolen Checks Caper in Delco
Plus, models from all over the country sue yet another Philly strip club over photo use, Vox delves into Krasner impeachment, and more of what the city is talking about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with...
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
