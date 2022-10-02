ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Find The Best Burgers Philadelphia

- Philadelphia is a foodie's paradise, and there are several excellent burger spots in the city. Here are some of our favorites: SouthHouse in South Philly, Lucky's Last Chance in South Philadelphia, Village Whiskey in Fishtown, and Rouge in Old City. There are several vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and a few classic burger options.
Whiskey, fine spirits festival set again for Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival with a Taste of Wine! Presented by Lexus is returning Oct. 13 to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. This year’s event will feature exclusive tastings from a range of premium spirits, including tastings from 45-plus wines for the first time ever in the event’s history. The event is set to begin at 5 p.m. for VIP and 6:30 p.m. for general admission. It will continue until 9 p.m. in the stadium’s Club Level.
Philadelphia School District Superintendent shares findings of Learning and Listening tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington talked about Roxborough Tuesday as he spoke about what he learned on his Listening and Learning tour across the school district. The superintendent announced the tour when he started the job which he says will help him to better understand the needs of the district.There are three phases in the superintendent's transition process. Currently, we are on phase two which includes the release of this comprehensive view of the school system.Watlington took over as chief of Philadelphia's Schools, replacing William R. Hite Jr. who was superintendent for a decade.His 100-day plan,...
No Pride on Gay Street

You may have seen the Borough in headlines from CBS, NBC Philadelphia and 6ABC this week, but not for anything we should be proud of. Following a social media post by the Republican Committee of Chester County inciting anger from citizens, the first annual OutFest was canceled on Sept. 23. The Town Council received dozens of hateful emails concerning the planned celebration of National Coming Out Day, which was supposed to include food and music and serve as a source of unity for the entire area. Many of the bigoted comments related to the alleged “adult themes” of a public drag performance, according to a Sept. 21 article published by 6ABC. Protestors say they feel such a display goes against the values that West Chester stands for. The Council worried that after so much backlash and even some threats, security would have to be heightened for the event on Oct. 1, and it was ultimately called off altogether (although apparently not by Council, which “100% supports an event like this,” according to its President Michael Stefano).
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Woman bringing Hispanic heritage to Flourtown with melting pot of flavors in her home-cooked meals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather outside is cold, rainy and gross, so you might have a craving for some warm, comfort food. As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS3's Vittoria Woodill takes us to Flourtown in Montgomery County to meet a woman who's serving a melting pot of flavors through her home-cooked meals. As Karla Salinas prepares pumpkin to make a piping hot pot of Peruvian seafood chowder, she talked passionately about how her home of Peru is a melting pot of cultures. "It's not just rice and beans Peruvians, we are stews, stir-fries, pasta," Karla said, "Everyone has a mix, everybody...
