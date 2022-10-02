Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter v Musk trial still on as neither party requested pause, judge says
Billionaire offered to complete his proposed $44bn buyout of Twitter in a dramatic U-turn on decision to withdraw from deal
North Korea continues flurry of missile launches toward sea
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
Turkey OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security
Turkey's parliament has approved deploying soldiers to Qatar to help maintain security during next month's World Cup.
Comments / 0