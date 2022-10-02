ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Wanda Lou Bosworth
3d ago

He deserves more time than 41 months. He knew that he was doing wrong. All criminals do. Why do they all get such light sentences?

NBC Washington

Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police

A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
CHANTILLY, VA
fox5dc.com

Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
LAUREL, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police Union speaks out on officer misconduct investigation

Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. In both internal messaging right after -- and in a public press release issued on Monday -- the head of the D.C. Police Union called that news conference “bizarre.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Transportation Managers Under Investigation for Possible Embezzlement

According to a recently released Financial Management Practices Audit Report by the Maryland General Assembly, two Montgomery County Public Schools transportation managers are under investigation for using almost $600,000 of MCPS funds for their personal use,. According to the audit by The Office of Legislative Audits, Department of Legislative Services,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Announces Retirement

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Charles County Sheriff, Troy D. Berry has announced his retirement. He will officially step down on October 14, 2022. For over 30 years, Sheriff Berry has served as an officer in Charles County.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

