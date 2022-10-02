Read full article on original website
Wanda Lou Bosworth
3d ago
He deserves more time than 41 months. He knew that he was doing wrong. All criminals do. Why do they all get such light sentences?
Virginia man pleads guilty to fraud in Walmart gift card schemes involving hundreds of victims
A Caroline County man and one of his co-conspirators pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges, following an investigation into Walmart gift card schemes involving hundreds of fraud victims across the country.
arlnow.com
Nurse found not guilty of falsifying records after man’s death in county jail
A man who was charged in connection to the death of Darryl Becton in Arlington County jail in 2020 has been found not guilty. Antoine Smith was charged in September 2021 with the misdemeanor of falsifying a patient record. Smith worked for Corizon Correctional Health, the jail-based medical provider at...
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
DC man convicted of killing girlfriend whose body has never been found
A DC man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2020, after her 7 year-old son was found wandering her apartment building. However, her body has never been recovered.
NBC Washington
Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police
A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
fox5dc.com
Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police
LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
'It had to be a setup': Citizens react to the ATM theft near North Milton
Last year's ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the city came out to more than 60. This year, between the beginning of June and the end of September, there were around 20.
Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position to stalk ex's
A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney faces up to 100 years in federal prison for allegedly using his position of power to stalk his former romantic partners.
Woman assaulted during attempted carjacking in Rockville, three arrested
ROCKVILLE CITY, MD – Rockville city police department is investigating an attempted carjacking where a...
VIDEO: Bystanders Disarm and Detain Shooting Suspect Trying To Shoot Victim In Head
A Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for a shooting earlier this month in Silver Spring after good samaritans were able to detain him until police arrived, authorities say. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, was restrained by witnesses after shooting a man in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane...
Bay Net
UPDATE: Details Emerge About Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry’s Retirement
WALDORF, Md. — On October 4, 2022, Sheriff Troy D. Berry announced his retirement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP), effective October 14, 2022. Sheriff Berry celebrates 30 years of dedicated service with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). He has been the Sheriff and...
D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them
Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
fox5dc.com
Police Union speaks out on officer misconduct investigation
Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. In both internal messaging right after -- and in a public press release issued on Monday -- the head of the D.C. Police Union called that news conference “bizarre.”
WJLA
No charges for US Secret Service agents after shooting at Peruvian ambassador's home
WASHINGTON (7News) — No charges will be filed against two U.S. Secret Service officers following a deadly shooting outside the Peruvian Ambassador's residence in NW Washington, D.C. this past April. The U.S. Department of Justice made the announcement on Monday, citing insufficient evidence in the case. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Transportation Managers Under Investigation for Possible Embezzlement
According to a recently released Financial Management Practices Audit Report by the Maryland General Assembly, two Montgomery County Public Schools transportation managers are under investigation for using almost $600,000 of MCPS funds for their personal use,. According to the audit by The Office of Legislative Audits, Department of Legislative Services,...
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Announces Retirement
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Charles County Sheriff, Troy D. Berry has announced his retirement. He will officially step down on October 14, 2022. For over 30 years, Sheriff Berry has served as an officer in Charles County.
