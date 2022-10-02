WATCH: Panthers LB Frankie Luvu scores pick-6 off Cardinals, Kyler Murray

This past week, Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu received some inspiration (and tequila) from the most electrifying man in all of sports and entertainment—Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Well, it appears as though a bit of that electricity already rubbed off on the 26-year-old defender.

Luvu lit up Bank of America Stadium in the second quarter of the Panthers’ Week 4 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Twice.

On a second-and-3 with just over 13 minutes remaining in the first half, he stopped quarterback Kyler Murray in his tracks—wiping the explosive playmaker out for a 3-yard loss.

Then, on the ensuing third-and-6 try, Luvu picked Murray off and took the pigskin back for a 33-yard touchdown return.

The interception was the first of Luvu’s five-year career. (So, yeah, not a bad way to cap that one off.) It also helped give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

Luvu, apparently, has some pretty nice timing as well. What better way to celebrate fellow linebacker Sam Mills and today’s “Keep Pounding Game” than to make an impact play from the middle?