ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WATCH: Panthers LB Frankie Luvu scores pick-6 off Cardinals, Kyler Murray

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQ4eA_0iJHzGiO00

This past week, Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu received some inspiration (and tequila) from the most electrifying man in all of sports and entertainment—Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Well, it appears as though a bit of that electricity already rubbed off on the 26-year-old defender.

Luvu lit up Bank of America Stadium in the second quarter of the Panthers’ Week 4 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Twice.

On a second-and-3 with just over 13 minutes remaining in the first half, he stopped quarterback Kyler Murray in his tracks—wiping the explosive playmaker out for a 3-yard loss.

Then, on the ensuing third-and-6 try, Luvu picked Murray off and took the pigskin back for a 33-yard touchdown return.

The interception was the first of Luvu’s five-year career. (So, yeah, not a bad way to cap that one off.) It also helped give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

Luvu, apparently, has some pretty nice timing as well. What better way to celebrate fellow linebacker Sam Mills and today’s “Keep Pounding Game” than to make an impact play from the middle?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#The Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5

Cha-cha-cha-changes (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5...32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers) (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports) There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don't be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) This...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: 4-star Oregon RB Dante Dowdell continues blistering start to 2022 season

At the moment, 4-star Oregon running back commit Dante Dowdell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 best running back in the 2023 class. After the way that he’s been performing so far during the start of his senior year, that ranking is looking like it could go up by a lot. To be fair, the 247Sports Composite Rankings see Dowdell in a higher light, ranking him as the No. 8 RB in the nation, while On3 has him as the No. 12 RB in 2023. Dowdell has been nothing short of dominant in his senior season with Picayune Memorial down...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles-Cardinals: 7 stats to know for Week 5

In their Week 4 win against Jacksonville, Philadelphia became the 7th team since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 & record 400+ total yards of offense in each game. The Eagles also became the 6th team since 1970 & 1st since 1995 with 10+ rush touchdowns in 1st four games of the season. Philadelphia heads out west to battle the NFC West contender in the Arizona Cardinals, who’ll feature quarterback Kyler Murray.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy