Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Napoli routs Ajax 6-1 to stay perfect in Champions League
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A rampant Napoli condemned Ajax to its worst defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday, a 6-1 thrashing that maintained the Serie A leader's perfect start in the group stage. Napoli's unrelenting high pressing forwards and midfielders never gave Ajax time to build up from the...
Post Register
Leverkusen hires Xabi Alonso as coach, fires Gerardo Seoane
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen hired former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso as coach after firing Gerardo Seoane on Wednesday. The Bundesliga club said that it had “parted ways” with the Swiss coach and appointed the 40-year-old former Spain midfielder, who was to be given a contract through June 2024.
Post Register
Leipzig beats Celtic 3-1 for 1st win in Champions League
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig earned its first win of the Champions League season by beating Celtic 3-1 on Wednesday thanks to two late goals from André Silva and a defensive error from visiting goalkeeper Joe Hart. The outstanding Christopher Nkunku also scored as Leipzig finally got off...
Post Register
Marathon course for Paris Olympics announced; lots of uphill
PARIS (AP) — The marathon course at the 2024 Paris Olympics will pay homage to women who protested during the French Revolution by retracing a route they took in 1789. It will also include a strength-draining 438 meters of uphill racing, a punishing endurance test that organizers proudly described Wednesday as “a challenge without precedent.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Register
CAS hears soccer player's challenge of a 2-year doping ban
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Kazakh soccer player banned for two years by UEFA in a doping case had his appeal heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday. Ruslan Valiullin tested positive for a banned stimulant after a Europa Conference League game in August 2021 but the case was brought only after he scored twice in a World Cup qualifying game for Kazakhstan three weeks later. It ended 2-2 against Ukraine and the result stood.
Post Register
Shapovalov beats Johnson in straight sets at Japan Open
TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov put up a near-perfect serving performance to beat Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Japan Open on Wednesday. The seventh-seeded Canadian conceded only one point on his first serve and had 11 aces. Shapovalov, who lost in the semifinals four years ago, will next take on Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi for a place in the quarterfinals.
Post Register
Asian soccer chief unopposed for reelection
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA vice president Sheik Salman of Bahrain will be unopposed for reelection to lead the Asian Football Confederation, while the head of the Saudi Arabian soccer federation is a candidate to join him on the world governing body’s ruling committee. The 47-nation AFC published its...
FIFA・
Comments / 0