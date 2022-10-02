LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Kazakh soccer player banned for two years by UEFA in a doping case had his appeal heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday. Ruslan Valiullin tested positive for a banned stimulant after a Europa Conference League game in August 2021 but the case was brought only after he scored twice in a World Cup qualifying game for Kazakhstan three weeks later. It ended 2-2 against Ukraine and the result stood.

UEFA ・ 11 HOURS AGO