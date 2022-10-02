Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
WCNC
Tropical potential in the Atlantic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Historically, hurricane season peaks in September and slows down in October before ending in November. There are currently two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that could form into the season's next tropical threat, according to data published Monday by the National Hurricane Center. After a...
Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
WBTV
Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes. WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to...
Researchers find coal ash under NC lake
The Catawba Riverkeeper says people need not be concerned about drinking water because it is monitored and treated.
yadkinripple.com
Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles
JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week
CONCORD, N.C. — The newest vendors at the Gibson Mill Market in Concord will officially open this week. Cara’s Cookie Company, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee and The Market Bar will join previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games.
WCNC
Charlotte family's home slammed into by tree in Ian's wake
The Charlotte Fire Department responded to 108 storm-related calls. Damages consist of trees on homes, power lines & across roadways.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville looks to follow 'Route 2 Recreation'
The Statesville City Council showed its support for the path forward in the 2022 Route to Recreation Plan that was brought forward by Recreation and Parks on Monday night as it hopes to keep up with the requests and demands of residents for more. Joe Hudson was one of the...
Autoweek.com
Larry Mann Holds Sobering Place in NASCAR History
NASCAR is preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023. There will be special events and anniversary displays at race tracks, and, perhaps most importantly, there will be a much-anticipated racing return to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, one of the sport’s bedrock tracks. You perhaps already have gotten a...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Charlotte leaders may spend $5 million on new plan for commuter line from Uptown to Mooresville
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte transportation leaders want to spend $5 million in taxpayer money to plot out a commuter rail line from Uptown to Mooresville. Discussion about adding a Red Line has gone on for years and Channel 9 has followed every development. There’s one big catch that may keep...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Ride a Carousel and See Lights at Village Park in Kannapolis, NC
Have you visited Village Park in Kannapolis, NC? Not only does this park have two amazing playgrounds and multiple picnic shelters, but you’ll also find North Carolina’s only double-decker carousel lit with 1800 lights! As if that weren’t enough, the park also has a real miniature train that families can ride around the park. Tickets for the carousel and train are very inexpensive. Topping all that off is a free holiday light display and seasonal events. We loved our visit to Village Park in Kannapolis and we have all the information for you!
lakenormanpublications.com
Teen last seen in Denver neighborhood still reported missing
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing teen. Mason Kahleb Lewis, 17, was reportedly last seen Sept. 16 at 3586 Cerelia Lane, near N.C. 16 Business and Hager Hollow Drive. He is from Kannapolis. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact...
lakenormanpublications.com
House surrounded by big-box stores denied rezoning
MOORESVILLE – Regular commuters along N.C. 150 have likely passed by this lonely property at least twice a day, if not more. It’s located at the corner of the entrance to the Mooresville Crossing shopping center — home to Best Buy, Staples, Bed Bath & Beyond and several local and national brand retailers.
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: South Iredell volleyball secures senior night victory over Mooresville
TROUTMAN—Brooke Aeschliman and Kaitlyn Landis each supplied 11 kills on Tuesday as South Iredell swept Mooresville in Greater Metro Conference action. The Vikings (10-7, 8-1) won 25-13, 25-22 and 25-17 on a night when they honored their seniors: Grace McClure, Ela Peck, Nicole Osborne, Josie McCoy and Landis. Osborne...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
Solar installer's failure is a red flag for buyers; how to avoid scams
Rooftop solar power has become something of a frontier land rush as we shift to renewable energy to fight climate change. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, some with little or no experience, have flooded into the business. Advertisements promise free solar panels and zero-dollar energy bills. Lots of lies are being told, to take advantage of our good intentions.
