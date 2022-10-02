Read full article on original website
Carmel dad raffling off more of prized bourbon collection to find a cure for his son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father in Carmel is continuing his mission to prolong his 3-year-old son's life by raffling off more of his rare whiskey collection to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Wyatt Perdue's life includes a devastating genetic disorder. Doctors diagnosed him with cystic fibrosis through...
WLFI.com
The Great Pumpkin Patch back in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's the beginning of October, which means Fall is in full swing. That also means pumpkins are everywhere. The Congress Street United Methodist Church Great Pumpkin Patch is opening its gates for the 18th year in a row. People can shop around for pumpkins, fall...
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
Fox 59
Indy restaurant news: Alley Cat, Cinnaholic, Big Woods and more
INDINAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always has the latest on the food scene in Central Indiana. She stopped by Monday with updates on one closure, several expansions and a new spot that had lines out the building and down the street on opening day. Wyliepalooza ice cream...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Parks and Recreation to host movie night on Friday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for some Halloween fun on the weekend, News 18 has you covered. The movie that will be playing on the big screen is the 2017 Disney Pixar film, Coco. The movie stars a young musician named Miguel who goes on a journey to learn about the tradition of Day of the Dead.
WTHI
"It's been one heck of a journey" Parke County EMS building on its way to rebuilding after fire
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just eight short months ago an ambulance caught on fire inside the Parke County EMS building. Ever since then, they've been rebuilding and working around the clock to keep you safe. An early morning, non-emergency call for Parke County EMS turned tragic this past February.
horseandrider.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
WLFI.com
LFD Fire Prevention Show taking place Wednesday evening
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of LFD's hottest events is happening Wednesday night. Every fall, Lafayette Fire Department hosts the Fire Prevention Show to both entertain and educate the community about the importance of fire safety. The show is performed live and involves skits and stories by members of the fire department.
Purdue University chaos as student Varun Manish Chheda, 20, found dead & roommate Ji Min Sha arrested after scream heard
A PURDUE university student, 20, has been found dead in his dorm in West Lafayette, Indiana, according to officials. Varun Manish Chheda's roommate Ji Min Sha has been arrested as a suspect in his mysterious death, which police are investigating as a murder. The suspect called 911 at about 12.45am...
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
WLFI.com
St James campus designated a protected site
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local church is now designated as a protected historic site. Sean…
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Coroner releases cause of death for student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office released the initial investigation into the death of Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old Purdue student from Indianapolis. According to the coroner, the preliminary autopsy findings was determined to be "multiple sharp force traumatic injuries." The coroner also stated...
WISH-TV
Puerto Rican Hoosier builds major Indiana company: ‘I was destined to do something here’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Jesse Camacho, a Puerto Rican Hoosier, the sky is the limit. He started from nothing to owning a major Indiana company. “I was destined to do something here and I feel like we have,” Camacho said. He owns Camacho Facilities Services, which provides...
WLFI.com
Local bar holding chili cookoff
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Indiana's oldest bar is holding its first chili cookoff soon and wants you to participate. On October 9 at 5 p.m. The Knickerbocker Saloon is asking you to bring the heat for a chance to win $500. Other prizes include a Yeti cooler to best over...
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
WLFI.com
Police release identity of suspect in Purdue homicide
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University Police Department has released the identity of a suspect in an overnight death in McCutcheon Hall. According to PUPD, police have arrested Ji Min Sha for murder. Police said Ji Min Sha is a 22-year-old international student from South Korea who...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Teal Road has gas for $3.81 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $4.11...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
