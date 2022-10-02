ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

The Great Pumpkin Patch back in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's the beginning of October, which means Fall is in full swing. That also means pumpkins are everywhere. The Congress Street United Methodist Church Great Pumpkin Patch is opening its gates for the 18th year in a row. People can shop around for pumpkins, fall...
LAFAYETTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident

(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
FULTON, IN
Fox 59

Indy restaurant news: Alley Cat, Cinnaholic, Big Woods and more

INDINAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always has the latest on the food scene in Central Indiana. She stopped by Monday with updates on one closure, several expansions and a new spot that had lines out the building and down the street on opening day. Wyliepalooza ice cream...
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Parks and Recreation to host movie night on Friday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for some Halloween fun on the weekend, News 18 has you covered. The movie that will be playing on the big screen is the 2017 Disney Pixar film, Coco. The movie stars a young musician named Miguel who goes on a journey to learn about the tradition of Day of the Dead.
LAFAYETTE, IN
horseandrider.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

LFD Fire Prevention Show taking place Wednesday evening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of LFD's hottest events is happening Wednesday night. Every fall, Lafayette Fire Department hosts the Fire Prevention Show to both entertain and educate the community about the importance of fire safety. The show is performed live and involves skits and stories by members of the fire department.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel

You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
CARMEL, IN
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Coroner releases cause of death for student

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office released the initial investigation into the death of Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old Purdue student from Indianapolis. According to the coroner, the preliminary autopsy findings was determined to be "multiple sharp force traumatic injuries." The coroner also stated...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Local bar holding chili cookoff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Indiana's oldest bar is holding its first chili cookoff soon and wants you to participate. On October 9 at 5 p.m. The Knickerbocker Saloon is asking you to bring the heat for a chance to win $500. Other prizes include a Yeti cooler to best over...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Police release identity of suspect in Purdue homicide

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University Police Department has released the identity of a suspect in an overnight death in McCutcheon Hall. According to PUPD, police have arrested Ji Min Sha for murder. Police said Ji Min Sha is a 22-year-old international student from South Korea who...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Teal Road has gas for $3.81 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $4.11...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE

