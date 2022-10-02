Read full article on original website
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Tenant angry after hot steam from broken pipe repeatedly leaks into Queens apartment
A man is fed up over a broken pipe that has repeatedly released hot steam into his apartment in Queens since Saturday.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Double-ribbon opening for The Brooklyn Hospital Center Emergency Room and Cancer Center Completions
Editors’ Note: As Downtown Brooklyn has weathered Covid and built an infrastructure for its brighter future, one of its most historic treasures, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, has taken a lead role in revival. It was Brooklyn’s first hospital and a leading force when Brooklyn was still an Independent city. Its nursing school trained Walt Whitman when the radical poet, and onetime editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle decided to volunteer to serve in the medical corps of the Union Army. It was the birthplace of countless, notable sons and daughters of Brooklyn, not the least of which was Dr. Anthony Fauci. We salute the notable celebration — a double ribbon cutting — of this symbol of the rebirth of Downtown Brooklyn in the new century.
ArchCare at Mother Cabrini Hospital reopening with more beds
NEW YORK - A hospital for extremely sick children will soon reopen in East Harlem after getting a much-needed expansion. Timothy Cardinal Dolan was on hand to bless the renovated, expanded and newly named ArchCare at Mother Cabrini Hospital. "It's really important for those of us who dare to say that we are trying our best to be followers of Jesus. Because he was always, he always had, like, a special radar for those on the side of the road, those who are not being tended to, those who people usually walk by. That's why we want to, in his...
Cooking classes available in the Bronx at teaching kitchen
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Spice up a chicken dish, learn some creative use of cauliflower or try black bean brownies. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being reinvented at new cooking classes that are open to the public. SBH Teaching Kitchen officially was in service before the pandemic when in-person activities were canceled. When things […]
evgrieve.com
Openings: Irving Farm New York on 10th Street
Irving Farm New York is now open at 79 E. 10th St. between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue. (We first reported on this pending arrival in early January.) This is the eighth cafe/coffee shop in NYC (plus one upstate in Millerton, where they also operate a roastery) for the company that started on Irving Place in 1996.
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC
Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.
Changing course, mayor relocates Bronx ‘tent city’ to Randall’s Island
View from a helicopter to Randall's Island and the East River, along with the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Hell Gate Bridge. “This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers,” the mayor says. [ more › ]
Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
Commercial Observer
Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M
A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Southern Food at Emma's in Jersey City
Emma’s in Jersey City, right outside the Journal Square Path station, is truly an incredible find. We passed few times in front of it, but never imagined that their food would be so delicious, if it was not from someone Jodi knows who mentioned it casually. They opened right at the beginning of Covid that has been a bit of a challenge and is very courageous and we went there few times, seeing their menu evolve. They serve Southern cuisine and even smoke meat. Regrettably, at the time of the post, they do not have anymore their slow smoked BBQ St Louis Spare ribs that were delicious, falling off the bone, served with a perfectly made biscuit, creamy grits and slaw.
Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
15-year-old boy slashed in the face in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn
A 15-year-old was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
Missing Brooklyn boy, 13, rode trains for 4 days before returning home, mom says
BROWNSVILLE, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Brooklyn boy who disappeared after taking out the trash late last month returned home on Wednesday and was taken to Brookdale Hospital for evaluation, police said on Monday. The teen’s mother had flown to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri to search for her son who was staying […]
Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
Washington Square News
Les Miss wants to be a ‘true‘ thrift store
Young wardrobe stylist Sam Deutsch answered his phone as he took a new electric Citi Bike for a cruise down First Avenue in the East Village. When the pandemic began, Deutsch left school to pursue a career in fashion, dressing models for shoots and scouring Manhattan for the best garments. A resident of the Lower East Side for all twenty years of his life, Deutsch has seen his neighborhood change in many ways. None was as shocking as the drastic change in the thrifting landscape.
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
A taste of Dominican cuisine at Manhattan’s Jalao NYC
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, Jalao NYC serves up Dominican delights in Washington Heights. Manny Solano, general manager of Jalao, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about one of Manhattan’s newest restaurants, located in the Radio Hotel. “You come to Jalao, and you can have the same Dominican […]
