Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
WMBF
Residents return to pre-storm activities as Pawleys Island cleanup continues
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian, Pawleys Island is drying out and people were enjoying the outdoors Monday afternoon. “I like to fish off the North Causeway bridge, and when I came up here and saw the damage, it’s amazing,” said Michael Farrar Georgetown resident.
WMBF
Army Corps of Engineers surveys Pawleys Island beach after Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Pawleys Island is continuing their efforts to recover after Hurricane Ian brought several feet of storm surge, damaging the area’s beaches. The Army Corps of Engineers surveyed all four miles of beach on Pawleys Island on Tuesday to gauge how much...
WMBF
Hurricane Ian causes over $13 million in damage to North Myrtle Beach buildings
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach crews have determined how much damage Hurricane Ian caused to buildings in the city. Donald Graham, the spokesperson for the city, said the powerful storm caused $13.1 million to buildings inside the city limits. PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Surfside Beach cleans up after Ian; Crews try beach-scraping to restore dunes
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the South Strand, crews are continuing cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian. Like several other beaches across the Grand Strand, Surfside Beach’s dunes are mostly gone. Surfside Mayor, Bob Hellyer, said public works crews began recovery before Hurricane Ian. He said their efforts first...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Wild Water & Wheels sold
Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
The Post and Courier
Debris pickup, damage assessment underway in Horry, Georgetown counties
GEORGETOWN — Damage assessment and cleanup crews are still making the rounds in Georgetown and Horry counties, days after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown on Sept. 30. Horry County announced on Oct. 2 that county crews would begin assessing the hurricane's damage and collecting debris. Damage assessment teams...
Video shows Coast Guard rescue crew from Shayna Michelle before it ran aground in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows a crew member being rescued from the Shayna Michelle on Thursday before the shrimp boat ran aground on the Myrtle Beach shoreline during Hurricane Ian. Four people were rescued from the Shayna Michelle, which became disabled on Thursday about 10 miles off of […]
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcment Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach requiring permits for storm damage repair, fees waived
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach is requiring permits for storm damage repair after Hurricane Ian but fees are being waived. A building permit can be applied for online and most requests can be approved within minutes, city officials said. However, fees for non-storm-related construction will...
myhorrynews.com
'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway
Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor. “Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say. The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County folks' federal flood insurance jeopardized by appeals board, state says
State officials fear that an obscure board’s decision to allow the construction of dozens of homes in an Horry County flood zone may lead to higher flood insurance premiums for locals and could even jeopardize residents’ ability to obtain flood coverage. At issue is an Aug. 31 vote...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach uses software to assess damage after Hurricane Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is working to assess and repair damages after Hurricane Ian swept the area. A software, first used by the city after Hurricane Isaias hit, has proven yet again to be a time saver for the damage assessors. The...
WMBF
Fire department thanks multiple agencies for help in getting massive Garden City fire under control
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is recognizing multiple agencies for their help in getting a large fire under control after Hurricane Ian swept through the area. Firefighters were called to the house fire Friday night to the end of South Waccamaw Drive, where...
wpde.com
Bike the Beach: 62-mile, 30-mile and 10-mile family ride this Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The second annual Bike the Beach is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Organizers say it's a great way for locals and tourists to experience our area and learn where bike trails are located. New this year is a free 10-mile family ride. The event...
WMBF
‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning for a new data connection center that could make Horry County a major player in the data industry. Gov. Henry McMaster attended the groundbreaking of DC BLOX, which will be located at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly. Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and...
live5news.com
Georgetown’s Front Street returns to business as usual after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown is quickly getting back to normal after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday afternoon. East Bay Boat Landing is open as are most businesses on Front Street. People are already back to enjoying local food, shopping and the cool weather for walks along the water.
WMBF
Santee Cooper crews restore most power; just over 50 customers still in the dark
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Most Santee Cooper customers have their power back on after Hurricane Ian caused thousands of power outages across the Grand Strand. At the height of the storm, Santee Cooper had 41,000 customers in the dark. The utility company says its crews have been working...
WMBF
Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
Comments / 0