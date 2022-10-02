ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Army Corps of Engineers surveys Pawleys Island beach after Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Pawleys Island is continuing their efforts to recover after Hurricane Ian brought several feet of storm surge, damaging the area’s beaches. The Army Corps of Engineers surveyed all four miles of beach on Pawleys Island on Tuesday to gauge how much...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawleys Island, SC
Pawleys Island, SC
Crime & Safety
myrtlebeachsc.com

Wild Water & Wheels sold

Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Debris pickup, damage assessment underway in Horry, Georgetown counties

GEORGETOWN — Damage assessment and cleanup crews are still making the rounds in Georgetown and Horry counties, days after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown on Sept. 30. Horry County announced on Oct. 2 that county crews would begin assessing the hurricane's damage and collecting debris. Damage assessment teams...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WBTW News13

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcment Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway

Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor. “Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say. The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Barrier Island#Police#Hurricane Ian#Scdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBF

Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
GARDEN CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy