Rush, Dallas win again, dump Washington

By Bill Haufe
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uz9Bq_0iJHyMu700

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday.

The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

