Rush, Dallas win again, dump Washington

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Related
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Ezekiel Elliott 'Perfect Game'? Zeke on 'The Beauty' of Dallas Cowboys at Rams
Ezekiel Elliott, the 27-year-old running back, continues to stake his claim as the Cowboys top option at the position.
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles visit brings back 75-year-old Cardinals memories of Violet Bidwill, last NFL title
Michael Bidwill never knew his grandmother. But as the historian of his family's generational ownership of the Cardinals franchise, and the current owner of the team, he knows a great deal about Violet Bidwill. His father Bill, the late owner of the Cardinals, told Michael a story of when Violet was watching one of Bill's football games. ...
NFL・
Winning Rush gives Cowboys luxury of time on Prescott return
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are in no rush to get Dak Prescott back at quarterback, thanks to Cooper Rush. A trip to Los Angeles to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday seemed a good plan for Prescott’s return when the prognosis improved from as many as eight weeks to as few as four. Owner Jerry Jones sounded as if more healing time for the fractured right thumb might be in order after Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter this season and 4-0 for his career in a 25-10 victory over Washington. “As we look to the future, Dak is an ingredient to our success that’s really a must,” Jones said Sunday. “The first thing that happened when Dak went down that early, literally after the first game, I thought, ‘Oh, have we shortchanged ourself? Have we really got this quarterback thing addressed?’
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still can't grip ball 'well enough to play,' Jerry Jones says
Dak Prescott had told USA TODAY Sports that he was targeting Week 5's game against the Los Angeles Rams as a potential return from his thumb injury.
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 0