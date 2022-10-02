ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Last-second kick caps Buffalo comeback

By Bill Haufe
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday.

