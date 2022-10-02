Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
NBC Sports
Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend
Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season. Wilson...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game
One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Yardbarker
Lions Sign TE Shane Zylstra To Practice Squad
Zylstra, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however. Zylstra bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing...
Clayton News Daily
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. Beasley, 33, signed with the Bucs two weeks ago and appeared in two games, catching four passes from...
Clayton News Daily
Week 5 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
The injury to Cordarrelle Patterson creates a starting opportunity for Allgeier. The success of Caleb Huntley appears to be more of a reward for game flow than a threat to steal the lead running back role. Both players have minimal upside in receptions, pointing to Avery Williams possibly being a factor on passing downs.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Coach Provides Update on Injured CB Isaiah Oliver; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons have finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. However, the Falcons received tough injury news Monday as star running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks, becoming Atlanta's second ball carrier to be knocked out of commission after Damien Williams sustained a rib injury in the season opener.
Clayton News Daily
Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career. The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times confirmed the news of Beasley’s retirement.
Clayton News Daily
Blake Bortles Officially Announces NFL Retirement
In 2017, it looked as if Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles may manage to live up to his status as a former No. 3 NFL draft pick when he led the team to an AFC championship berth and near-upset over the Patriots. Jacksonville fell back to Earth a year later, which proved to be his final with the franchise, and after brief backup stints with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints, it appears that Bortles’s time in the NFL is over.
Chargers' Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns' Rushing Tandem
The Chargers will face their toughest test against the run in Week 5 against the Browns.
Clayton News Daily
Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver Tavon Austin, per Report
For the second time this year, wide receiver Tavon Austin has been released by the Bills, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio was the first to report the move, with both sides reportedly mutually agreeing to part ways. The wide receiver, who was on Buffalo’s practice squad, reportedly “was not happy with his lack of opportunity to get on the field.”
Clayton News Daily
NFL Week 4 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts
The under dominated the first three weeks of the NFL season, particularly with the prime-time matchups. Betting on the over at SI Sportsbook had resulted in an 18-29-1 record, with the best mark being Week 3’s 7-8-1 mark. Sunday featured the over going 8-6 in games and 8-7 on...
Clayton News Daily
Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Unavoidable in Football
View the original article to see embedded media. The recent concern over how Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion has been handled in the last two weeks has reignited the conversation about head injuries in football, leading many people to weigh in. This time around, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow chimed in and touched on his own head injuries.
Clayton News Daily
Report: When Tagovailoa Concussion Probe by NFLPA Could End
The NFLPA’s investigation into how the Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check during their Week 3 game against the Bills could conclude as soon as Thursday, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The quarterback took a hard hit in the second quarter of that game and appeared to...
Eagles visit brings back 75-year-old Cardinals memories of Violet Bidwill, last NFL title
Michael Bidwill never knew his grandmother. But as the historian of his family's generational ownership of the Cardinals franchise, and the current owner of the team, he knows a great deal about Violet Bidwill. His father Bill, the late owner of the Cardinals, told Michael a story of when Violet was watching one of Bill's football games. ...
Clayton News Daily
Inside the Bills’ Calm Comeback Win Over the Ravens
The Bills had weathered a keyed-up M&T Bank Stadium crowd, another virtuoso effort from Lamar Jackson, a Ravens defense that showed signs of coming alive and monsoon conditions. The ball sat on the Baltimore 11, with John Harbaugh having burned his second timeout, first-and-10 coming and Josh Allen convening with Sean McDermott.
