In 2017, it looked as if Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles may manage to live up to his status as a former No. 3 NFL draft pick when he led the team to an AFC championship berth and near-upset over the Patriots. Jacksonville fell back to Earth a year later, which proved to be his final with the franchise, and after brief backup stints with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints, it appears that Bortles’s time in the NFL is over.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO