Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
NFL Week 4 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts
The under dominated the first three weeks of the NFL season, particularly with the prime-time matchups. Betting on the over at SI Sportsbook had resulted in an 18-29-1 record, with the best mark being Week 3’s 7-8-1 mark. Sunday featured the over going 8-6 in games and 8-7 on...
Falcons Coach Provides Update on Injured CB Isaiah Oliver; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons have finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. However, the Falcons received tough injury news Monday as star running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks, becoming Atlanta's second ball carrier to be knocked out of commission after Damien Williams sustained a rib injury in the season opener.
Bucs WR Cole Beasley Retires Before Facing Falcons Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL. Beasley signed with the Bucs two weeks ago after several wide receiver injuries plagued the team. However, before Tampa's game against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, Beasley is hanging up his cleats.
Dolphins Coach Addresses Outside Noise After Tagovailoa’s Injury
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol but will stay around the squad “as long as it doesn’t adversely affect him.”. The quarterback will not play against the Jets this weekend, but the announcement was made by McDaniel on Monday. The game...
Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career. The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times confirmed the news of Beasley’s retirement.
Blake Bortles Officially Announces NFL Retirement
In 2017, it looked as if Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles may manage to live up to his status as a former No. 3 NFL draft pick when he led the team to an AFC championship berth and near-upset over the Patriots. Jacksonville fell back to Earth a year later, which proved to be his final with the franchise, and after brief backup stints with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints, it appears that Bortles’s time in the NFL is over.
Inside the Bills’ Calm Comeback Win Over the Ravens
The Bills had weathered a keyed-up M&T Bank Stadium crowd, another virtuoso effort from Lamar Jackson, a Ravens defense that showed signs of coming alive and monsoon conditions. The ball sat on the Baltimore 11, with John Harbaugh having burned his second timeout, first-and-10 coming and Josh Allen convening with Sean McDermott.
Week 5 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 5 list. The Texans released Pharaoh Brown after last week's game, leading to Howard being on the field for 75% of Houston's snaps. He should start until Brevin Jordan recovers from his ankle issue.
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know...
Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Unavoidable in Football
View the original article to see embedded media. The recent concern over how Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion has been handled in the last two weeks has reignited the conversation about head injuries in football, leading many people to weigh in. This time around, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow chimed in and touched on his own head injuries.
Rams’ Wagner, McVay Address Police Inquiry Into Incident with Fan
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner responded to a report Wednesday regarding a fan who filed a police report after the 11-year veteran tackled him on the field during Monday Night Football. Wagner made headlines for laying a booming hit on the fan, who ran onto the field with a pink smoke...
Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
Individuals around the NFL find themselves having to answer questions about the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s health this week after the Dolphins quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals. The latest to weigh in on the matter is Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
