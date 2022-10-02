Read full article on original website
Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
VBPD says the southbound lanes are shut down to traffic between Bancroft Drive and Bow Creek Blvd.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police seeking tips in Interstate 64 shooting in Newport News
Virginia State Police is actively investigating a shooting that occurred at 9:32 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 64 between Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road in Newport News. A 2020 Honda Civic was eastbound on I-64 when it passed a red Ford Mustang. As the Honda passed by, it was...
Chesapeake man dies following motorcycle crash on I-264
The driver of the BMW motorcycle was taken to Sentra Leigh Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Man shot in the back on Ashlawn Drive in Norfolk
Police are currently investigating a shooting that injured a man late Tuesday evening in Norfolk.
Dump truck overturns, spills dirt, onto Whaleyville Blvd
The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.
Portsmouth man wanted, accused of breaking into car, stealing property worth over $4K
Police are seeking a man they say broke into a vehicle and stole property worth more than $4,000.
Motorcyclist dies in highway crash in Virginia
A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash Saturday night involving a car and another motorcycle on an interstate highway.
3 people displaced, cat dies in mobile home fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced and one cat is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Virginia Beach. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Holland Drive just after 6 p.m. to a fire at a mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.
17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
Juvenile injured in overnight shooting on Interstate 64
The victim was taken to the local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Teenage girl shot while riding in car on I-64 in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police said it responded to an interstate shooting that happened on I-64 eastbound between Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road in Newport News. A teenage girl riding in a 2020 Honda Civic was shot after the driver of the car...
Driver dead after vehicle fire in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a deadly vehicle fire on George Washington Highway South that happened Saturday just after 1 a.m., the department said. When police officers and firefighters responded to the call near the entrance to the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, the vehicle was completely on fire.
Meet Pablo, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office's new K9
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office (VBSO) has welcomed a new drug-detecting K9 into its family: Pablo, a 17-month-old German shepherd born in the Netherlands. The K9 will help Virginia Beach deputies screen the city's correctional center and other public places for drugs, including cocaine,...
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk.
Police seeking man accused in woman’s fatal shooting in Elizabeth City; other suspect arrested
Police say they are looking for a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in Elizabeth City.
Police search for suspects after teenager shot in Hampton
Hampton Police is looking to identify any suspects involved in a shooting that left a teenager injured.
Suffolk Police arrest a man believed to be involved in a commercial burglary
After completing an inventory of the items removed from the store and other damaged goods-the total amount was valued at approximately $3,950.
No one hurt in barge fire near Newport News Shipbuilding
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt when a barge caught fire in the James River Tuesday night. Danny Hernandez, a spokesman for Newport News Shipbuilding, said the contractor-owned barge was floating about 150 yards off Huntington Ingalls property when it caught fire, around 10:30 p.m. Hernandez said...
Crew respond to multiple vehicle crashes in Suffolk
Crews responded to multiple vehicle crashes Saturday evening in Suffolk.
Police: Man shot during fight at gas station in Chesapeake
At 3:37pm Chesapeake Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 2100 block of Gilmerton Rd.
