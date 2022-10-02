ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#The Virginia State Police#Acura Tl#Vsp
WAVY News 10

17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Driver dead after vehicle fire in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a deadly vehicle fire on George Washington Highway South that happened Saturday just after 1 a.m., the department said. When police officers and firefighters responded to the call near the entrance to the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, the vehicle was completely on fire.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
13News Now

No one hurt in barge fire near Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt when a barge caught fire in the James River Tuesday night. Danny Hernandez, a spokesman for Newport News Shipbuilding, said the contractor-owned barge was floating about 150 yards off Huntington Ingalls property when it caught fire, around 10:30 p.m. Hernandez said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy