ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Inside the Bills’ Calm Comeback Win Over the Ravens

The Bills had weathered a keyed-up M&T Bank Stadium crowd, another virtuoso effort from Lamar Jackson, a Ravens defense that showed signs of coming alive and monsoon conditions. The ball sat on the Baltimore 11, with John Harbaugh having burned his second timeout, first-and-10 coming and Josh Allen convening with Sean McDermott.
BALTIMORE, MD
Clayton News Daily

Bucs WR Cole Beasley Retires Before Facing Falcons Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL. Beasley signed with the Bucs two weeks ago after several wide receiver injuries plagued the team. However, before Tampa's game against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, Beasley is hanging up his cleats.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Baltimore, MD
Buffalo, NY
Football
Baltimore, MD
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Clayton News Daily

Blake Bortles Officially Announces NFL Retirement

In 2017, it looked as if Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles may manage to live up to his status as a former No. 3 NFL draft pick when he led the team to an AFC championship berth and near-upset over the Patriots. Jacksonville fell back to Earth a year later, which proved to be his final with the franchise, and after brief backup stints with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints, it appears that Bortles’s time in the NFL is over.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Clayton News Daily

Dolphins Coach Addresses Outside Noise After Tagovailoa’s Injury

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol but will stay around the squad “as long as it doesn’t adversely affect him.”. The quarterback will not play against the Jets this weekend, but the announcement was made by McDaniel on Monday. The game...
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career. The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times confirmed the news of Beasley’s retirement.
TAMPA, FL
Clayton News Daily

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Stephens
Clayton News Daily

Week 5 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 5 list. The Texans released Pharaoh Brown after last week's game, leading to Howard being on the field for 75% of Houston's snaps. He should start until Brevin Jordan recovers from his ankle issue.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver Tavon Austin, per Report

For the second time this year, wide receiver Tavon Austin has been released by the Bills, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio was the first to report the move, with both sides reportedly mutually agreeing to part ways. The wide receiver, who was on Buffalo’s practice squad, reportedly “was not happy with his lack of opportunity to get on the field.”
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Chargers Star Austin Ekeler Is Not Happy With Madden NFL Football

Austin Ekeler has a bone to pick with Madden NFL 23. While advocating for his respect as an athlete, Ekeler is not fan of the game characterization of him. “Go tell me that is me,” he said. “You’ll see it and you’ll laugh. You’ll be like wow! That is disrespectful.”
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Edgerrin James Jr. Commits to Cincinnati Basketball

Edgerrin James Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play basketball for Cincinnati. The four-star guard, who goes by the nickname “Jizzle,” announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia in his final three schools. James is the 53rd best player in his class and ranked No. 9 among point guards, according to 247Sports’ Composite list.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Concussion#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
Clayton News Daily

Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy

Individuals around the NFL find themselves having to answer questions about the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s health this week after the Dolphins quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals. The latest to weigh in on the matter is Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy