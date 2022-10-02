ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Electricity Bills Could Rise: Why You Should Be Concerned

Released on September 28th, the study Paying for Electricity in California: How Residential Rate Design Impacts Equity and Electrification, was authored by researchers at UC Berkeley’s Energy Institute at the Haas School of Business and commissioned by Next 10, a nonpartisan research nonprofit organization. The report gathers data from...
Operating Within the Confines of a Racist System

As the Founder and Director of Diversity Uplifts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the well-being of women, birthing people and families, Dr. Sayida Peprah-Wilson is always thinking about allyships and partnerships with philanthropic organizations and insurance companies that can help expand doula support and coverage. “How do we create...
Doulas: A Formal Part of CA Health Care System

CA acknowledges doula services as part of the solution to reduce maternal mortality. The topics of Black maternal mortality and pregnancy-related death have become more prevalent over the last decade as the U.S. has been identified as having one of the worst maternal mortality rates among high-income countries. A report...
The Labor of Doulas

Highly valued, proven effective and undercompensated. During the first year of the pandemic, maternal deaths increased by 14% in the U.S, from 754 deaths in 2019 to 861 in 2020, according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics. Among Black women, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted a significant increase during that time, from 241 maternal deaths in 2019 to 293 in 2020 — a 22% increase.
A Year Since the Signing of SB 2

It’s been nearly a year since California became the 47th state to pass a bill that will bring more accountability to law enforcement across the state and establish a peace officer decertification process, something important to justice advocates across the inland region and around the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Starting OverPart 1

Reentering your community and rebuilding life after paying one’s debt to society is often riddled with unexpected obstacles and impeded by limited access to support. In this series, you will follow the reentry journey of former inmate Michael Jurado as he navigates the challenges faced by himself and others as they struggle to cleanse themselves of the stigma of incarceration and discover the community organizations working valiantly to fill gaps in support left open by state and local governments.
Keeping it Real: One Black School Superintendent Failed to Meet Expectations

During his eight year tenure as superintendent of the Victor Valley Unified High School District Dr. Ron Williams was singled out for several individual honors. He was named superintendent of the year in 2019 by the California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators (CAAASA) in 2019. In 2017 he was recognized by by the Association of California School Administrators in San Bernardino and the national School Superintendents Association also identified Williams as a finalist for a national superintendent of the year award.
The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/

