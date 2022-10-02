Read full article on original website
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
2 injured in drive-by shooting at mini-mart in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Renton. Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue. Police said one man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot at an ampm mini-mart.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters investigating intentionally set fires in Pioneer Square, CID
SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department are warning of an uptick in intentionally set fires in Seattle's Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District neighborhoods. Seattle fire said seven fires were set on Oct. 2. They said most of the fires occurred during the hours of...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials stated that a woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck her in the 1400 block of Aurora Avenue North. The officials are yet to reveal the identity of the injured victim. No additional information regarding the crash was provided. The police are...
q13fox.com
Armed teens follow mom home, carjack her in 'quiet' Spanaway neighborhood
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a car full of teens followed a mom back to her home and carjacked her at gunpoint. Investigators say a mom dealt with this nightmare last Friday. The incident happened in what investigators and people say...
KOMO News
Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
KOMO News
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
KOMO News
SR 20 fully blocked in Oak Harbor Tuesday night for fatal collision
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said both directions of SR 20 in Oak Harbor are blocked Tuesday night while troopers investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car. The collision happened on SR 20 near SW 6th Ave in Oak Harbor around 9:30 p.m. All...
wa.gov
September 23, 2022, Officer Involved Shooting in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, WA – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center, located at 306144 US 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch CAD notes and physical evidence at the scene.
KOMO News
Re-trial underway for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen got underway Monday afternoon in a Pierce County courtroom. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted to hospital after crash in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist and their passenger were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Sunday night after a collision in Mason County, Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said. The crash occurred on southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. The extent of the crash victims’ injuries is...
One critically injured after collision with train in Kent
A person was critically injured after a collision with a train on Sunday in Kent. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, medics with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to a report of a car that was hit by a train. According to the Seattle Times, there was one person...
KOMO News
Man sentenced to 20 years for running over, killing a man at Jack in the Box drive thru
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge sentenced 23-year-old Christian Dressel to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for running over David Brown, 68, several times in the drive-thru at a Spanaway Jack in the Box. On the night of Feb. 26, Dressel drove over and killed Brown following...
Chronicle
Teens Arrested in Pierce County After Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Her Driveway
Three teenagers were arrested Friday night near South Hill who Pierce County deputies suspect ambushed a 50-year-old woman in the driveway of her home and stole her vehicle at gunpoint, according to the Sheriff's Department. In two different vehicles, the suspects led deputies on a chase from a nearby gas...
KOMO News
Police searching for suspects who backed car into Tacoma smoke and beer shop
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who backed a car into a business in Tacoma on Tuesday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were responding to a 911 call when they saw the vehicle crash into Skyway Smoke Cigar and Beer on South Oakes Street around 6:23 a.m.
KOMO News
Tulalip man arrested with cache of explosives to 'defend himself from riots,' FBI says
TULALIP, Wash. — A man from Snohomish County is in federal custody after police and federal agents reportedly found a cache of explosives in his home. According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Samuel Archie Matta, 35, of Tulalip, had improvised explosive devices which were "ready for deployment."
q13fox.com
Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
Seattle Fire Department responds to collision involving dump truck
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a collision involving a car and a dump truck on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred at about 10 a.m. in the 11000 block of Aurora Avenue North. According to @SeattleFire, two occupants of the car were trapped inside. Crews worked to remove...
