ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges

Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harborview Medical Center#Wsp#Shooting#Veteran#Wsp Trooper#Firearm
KOMO News

Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

September 23, 2022, Officer Involved Shooting in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WA – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center, located at 306144 US 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch CAD notes and physical evidence at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Re-trial underway for driver accused in Lakewood police murders

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen got underway Monday afternoon in a Pierce County courtroom. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
LAKEWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy