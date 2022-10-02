ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Can Massachusetts expect snow in October?

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhRtb_0iJHwYkX00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are officially in the month of October, and with that comes changes in our weather.

The 22News Storm Team is working for you with a look at what we can usually expect in western Massachusetts for the month of October.

Frost Advisory in effect for parts of western Massachusetts

The average high in October is 63 degrees, while the average overnight low temperature is 42 degrees.

October can be wet, with an average of 3.6 inches of rain. But it can also be white, with an average of 0.2 inches of snow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

Jim87
5d ago

Ever notice how they stopped calling it global warming and and started calling it climate change instead? I guess it wasn't really making sense because how could global warming be responsible for longer or colder winters? Just one way to notice the scam.

Reply
4
Related
WWLP 22News

Frost Advisory issued for all of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from midnight until 8 a.m. Sunday. WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
WSBS

There’s 19 Massachusetts Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?

Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend

While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
RICHMOND, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Storm Team#Frost Advisory#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WUPE

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

LOOK: Hidden Ghost Towns in Massachusetts

It's that spooky of time of the year. Perfect time for exploring creepy and spooky sites. With Massachusetts being the first home to settlements, it's no surprise ghost towns lurk in the Baystate. Even though these towns were abandoned for decades, there is still plenty of history to explore on your next hike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
RAYNHAM, MA
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy