Marla Ann Hewitt, 85, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Altercare Newark North. She was born August 18, 1937, in Roseville to the late Melvin Milford and Elizabeth Gertrude Blakely Conaway. She worked in Administration/Bookkeeping for Six County and Ohio Psychiatric Association, also known as OPA. Marla was a member of First Christian Church for most of her adult life, where she participated as a deaconess and helped prepare communion elements. She enjoyed playing cards, especially with her monthly card club. She also enjoyed music, going to dances and any thriller, role playing or old movies. She loved her cats, her jewelry and shopping. She recently enjoyed her 85th birthday at Pizza Cottage with friends and family. Marla dearly loved her family and friends.

ROSEVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO