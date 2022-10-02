Read full article on original website
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WHIZ
ArtCOZ Artist and Musician of the Month
The Artist Colony of Zanesville announced its artist and musician of the month. 21-year-old musician, WesDevil, is a Zanesville Native who specializes in heavy metal. WesDevil says he has been into metal music since the womb and everyday is Halloween to him. Heavy metal is his favorite genre to perform...
WHIZ
Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.
WTAP
Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year
LOWELL, OH. (WTAP) - The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for its 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened. The signature bratwurst sandwiches and fire roasted rotisserie chickens were being served, booths were set up, and music was playing. Josh Harris,...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
WHIZ
Zanesville Museum of Art Conducting Study
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum Of Art is looking for your input. For the next 5-6 months, with help from Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors out of Cleveland, they’ll be conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community. Currently, the museum welcomes on average, 12,000...
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
Ohio safari park will have a new campground
A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for […]
WHIZ
Ohio’s First Lady Opens New Storybook Trail
Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz officially opened the 20th Storybook Trail in the Ohio State Park System at Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County on Monday. The trail...
WHIZ
Denise M. Linley
Denise M. Linley, 53 of Newark, died 10:16 AM, Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a courageous two year battle. She was born Tuesday, September 30, 1969, in Columbus, the daughter of Denver L. Drennen and the late Marlene H. (Sharrock) Drennen. Denise was a homemaker...
WHIZ
Linda L. Bailey
Linda L. Bailey, 75 of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:10 PM, Monday, October 3, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. She was born Wednesday, May 21, 1947, in Gallipolis, the daughter of Dale Denver Darst, Sr. and Peggy E. (Lewis) Darst. Linda was the first of...
WHIZ
Brady F. Boyden
Brady Fred Boyden, 64, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Brady was born September 18, 1958 in Zanesville, son of the late Franklin W. and Ruth M. (Howard) Boyden, Sr. In addition to his parents, Brady is also preceded in death by siblings, Beatrice Kay Boyden, Franklin W. Boyden, Jr., and Jeffrey Howard Boyden.
WTAP
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Hills:...
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Chicken BBQ
ZANESVILLE, OH- The South Zanesville Fire Department served up a feast on Sunday at their annual Chicken BBQ. Money raised by the dinners goes toward supporting the fire department and the Amrou Grotto. The fire department uses their portion of the proceeds to buy new equipment. The chicken is made by the Zanesville High School boosters.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Bo Bo
ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week weighs in at eight pounds and is a puppy that’s full of energy. Bo Bo is a black and white Chihuahua that’s around nine months old. He loves to cuddle, does well with other dogs and cats and is a fit for any family. Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna Kinney spoke more about Bo Bo.
WHIZ
Felicia S. Scearce
Felicia S. Scearce, 50 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at the Select Specialty Hospital in Newark on October 2, 2022. Felicia was born on April 12, 1972 in Pittsburgh, California. She is the daughter of the late Phillip Saloma and Susan Carrier of Sacramento, California. Felicia is survived by...
WTRF
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure. The benefit has already helped many...
WHIZ
Marla A. Hewitt
Marla Ann Hewitt, 85, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Altercare Newark North. She was born August 18, 1937, in Roseville to the late Melvin Milford and Elizabeth Gertrude Blakely Conaway. She worked in Administration/Bookkeeping for Six County and Ohio Psychiatric Association, also known as OPA. Marla was a member of First Christian Church for most of her adult life, where she participated as a deaconess and helped prepare communion elements. She enjoyed playing cards, especially with her monthly card club. She also enjoyed music, going to dances and any thriller, role playing or old movies. She loved her cats, her jewelry and shopping. She recently enjoyed her 85th birthday at Pizza Cottage with friends and family. Marla dearly loved her family and friends.
WHIZ
Arnold B. Powell
Arnold B. Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 4, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on January 22, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio, son of the late Carlo Powell and Eileen Wilson. Arnold retired as a truck driver. In his spare time, he enjoyed his motorcycles and the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved to root for his Cincinnati Bengals. Arnold was a part of the Alcoholics Anonymous; he was very proud to be 7 years sober.
