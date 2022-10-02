ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Barge catches fire in Newport News; 3 safely evacuated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three employees were safely evacuated from a barge on fire near Newport News Shipbuilding Tuesday night. According to a Newport News Shipbuilding spokesperson, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. in the James River, about 150 yards from the shipyard. Newport News, Hampton, and Suffolk...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

NPD investigates shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning, the department said. The department said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue after 4:30 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NPD. No further information was released,...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Norfolk's Davis has been all "business" to start his boxing career

NORFOLK, Va. — Keyshawn Davis has been making great strides in his pro boxing career. The Norfolk native, who returned to town off his most recent fight, spoke about how his abilities have improved not just physically, but mentally as well. Nicknamed "The Businessman", he's been all business sporting...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD investigating walk-in shooting victim

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. this morning. The man sustained a non life-threatening injury. There is no additional information to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
NORFOLK, VA
