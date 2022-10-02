ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it

Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Shane Zylstra

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look for their second win of the season when they take on the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to their practice squad. Who is Detroit Lions TE Shane Zylstra?. Shane Zylstra, who is 25,...
DETROIT, MI
