ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Hershey Bears begin training camp with Todd Nelson

Hershey, P.A. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears took the ice for training camp Monday with a new face running the show. The Bears will be guided by new head coach Todd Nelson. Most recently a Dallas Stars assistant coach since 2018, Nelson has seven years of prior AHL experience, and has nearly 20 years of […]
HERSHEY, PA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes add 2 former NHL players as development coaches

The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that they are adding Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz to the team as development coaches. Both come with NHL experience, as does director of player development Lee Stempniak — who will oversee the two hires. Foster, 40, played defenseman for seven NHL franchises across...
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2022

Golden Knights to face Coyotes in final home preseason game. The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their first game of the week as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
NHL

Kings Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players

• Helge Grans - D • Samuel Helenius - F In addition, the following players have been released from their ATO's and PTO's:. The Kings now have 34 players on their training camp roster (20 forwards; 10 defensemen; 4 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Golden Knights rally past Coyotes 4-3

Amadio's three assists, Hayes' two goals helped Vegas to win. The Vegas Golden Knights took down the Arizona Coyotes, 4-3, in their fifth preseason game on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Zack Hayes got things started for Vegas as he put the home team up, 1-0,...
NHL
WKTV

Comets open training camp ahead of 2022-23 season

The Utica Comets hit the ice for the first time in training camp with 17 players on its initial roster. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks. The Utica Comets hit the ice for the first time in training camp with 17 players on its initial roster. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State University#Fox Sports#The Tucson Roadrunners#The Tucson Arena#Training Camp
102.5 The Bone

Lightning reduce training camp roster by eighteen

TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning assigned the following players to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Jack Finley, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Lucas Edmonds, Bennett MacArthur, Jaydon Dureau, Ilya Usau, Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott; defensemen Jack Thompson, Declan Carlile, Trevor Carrick, Darren Raddysh and Dmitry Semykin; and goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Maxime Lagace. On Wednesday, the Lightning assigned defenseman Roman Schmidt to his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Preseason Preview: Avalanche vs Dallas

The Avalanche conclude their preseason slate as they host Dallas on Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Dallas Stars again, this time at home at Ball Arena. Coming off of a 3-1 victory Sunday night, the Avs are hoping for the same result in their final preseason matchup when the puck drops Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Head to Vegas for Fifth Preseason Game

Arizona has three exhibition games remaining before regular season kicks off on Oct. 13. Oct. 4, 2022 | 7 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev. The Arizona Coyotes hit the road for Vegas today as their training camp roster continues to take shape. Forwards Barrett Hayton and Christian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Recap: Penalty Killing Struggles Cost Ducks in 2-1 Preseason Loss to LA

The Ducks took an early lead for the second straight preseason game but could not overcome two Kings power-play goals, falling 2-1 to their Southern California rivals tonight at Crypto.com Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The setback dropped Anaheim to 3-2-0 in the preseason, with two exhibition games left...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Penguins Assign Jonathan Gruden to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forward Jonathan Gruden to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Twenty-seven players remain on the Penguins' training camp roster, which can be viewed here. Gruden, 22, spent the 2021-22 season with WBS, tallying 10...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 20-11 were revealed Sunday in the eighth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. [Related: NHL Top Players Nos. 50-41 | Nos....
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy