Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's Adventures
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hershey Bears begin training camp with Todd Nelson
Hershey, P.A. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears took the ice for training camp Monday with a new face running the show. The Bears will be guided by new head coach Todd Nelson. Most recently a Dallas Stars assistant coach since 2018, Nelson has seven years of prior AHL experience, and has nearly 20 years of […]
Arizona Coyotes ranked with NHL’s worst goaltending tandem
The Arizona Coyotes allowed the third-most goals in the NHL last season. Arizona gave up a total of 309, which averaged out to a 3.77-per-game clip. Those metrics only bested the Detroit Red Wings’ 310 (3.78) and Montreal Canadiens’ 317 (3.87). ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday deemed the...
Arizona Coyotes add 2 former NHL players as development coaches
The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that they are adding Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz to the team as development coaches. Both come with NHL experience, as does director of player development Lee Stempniak — who will oversee the two hires. Foster, 40, played defenseman for seven NHL franchises across...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2022
Golden Knights to face Coyotes in final home preseason game. The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their first game of the week as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
Kings Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players
• Helge Grans - D • Samuel Helenius - F In addition, the following players have been released from their ATO's and PTO's:. The Kings now have 34 players on their training camp roster (20 forwards; 10 defensemen; 4 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here. The...
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
NHL
Golden Knights rally past Coyotes 4-3
Amadio's three assists, Hayes' two goals helped Vegas to win. The Vegas Golden Knights took down the Arizona Coyotes, 4-3, in their fifth preseason game on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Zack Hayes got things started for Vegas as he put the home team up, 1-0,...
WKTV
Comets open training camp ahead of 2022-23 season
The Utica Comets hit the ice for the first time in training camp with 17 players on its initial roster. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks. The Utica Comets hit the ice for the first time in training camp with 17 players on its initial roster. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
Lightning reduce training camp roster by eighteen
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning assigned the following players to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Jack Finley, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Lucas Edmonds, Bennett MacArthur, Jaydon Dureau, Ilya Usau, Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott; defensemen Jack Thompson, Declan Carlile, Trevor Carrick, Darren Raddysh and Dmitry Semykin; and goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Maxime Lagace. On Wednesday, the Lightning assigned defenseman Roman Schmidt to his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.
NHL
Preseason Preview: Avalanche vs Dallas
The Avalanche conclude their preseason slate as they host Dallas on Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Dallas Stars again, this time at home at Ball Arena. Coming off of a 3-1 victory Sunday night, the Avs are hoping for the same result in their final preseason matchup when the puck drops Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Head to Vegas for Fifth Preseason Game
Arizona has three exhibition games remaining before regular season kicks off on Oct. 13. Oct. 4, 2022 | 7 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev. The Arizona Coyotes hit the road for Vegas today as their training camp roster continues to take shape. Forwards Barrett Hayton and Christian...
NHL
Recap: Penalty Killing Struggles Cost Ducks in 2-1 Preseason Loss to LA
The Ducks took an early lead for the second straight preseason game but could not overcome two Kings power-play goals, falling 2-1 to their Southern California rivals tonight at Crypto.com Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The setback dropped Anaheim to 3-2-0 in the preseason, with two exhibition games left...
NHL
Penguins Assign Jonathan Gruden to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forward Jonathan Gruden to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Twenty-seven players remain on the Penguins' training camp roster, which can be viewed here. Gruden, 22, spent the 2021-22 season with WBS, tallying 10...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 20-11 were revealed Sunday in the eighth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. [Related: NHL Top Players Nos. 50-41 | Nos....
