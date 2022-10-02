Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
ArtCOZ Artist and Musician of the Month
The Artist Colony of Zanesville announced its artist and musician of the month. 21-year-old musician, WesDevil, is a Zanesville Native who specializes in heavy metal. WesDevil says he has been into metal music since the womb and everyday is Halloween to him. Heavy metal is his favorite genre to perform...
WHIZ
Zanesville Museum of Art Conducting Study
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Museum Of Art is looking for your input. For the next 5-6 months, with help from Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors out of Cleveland, they’ll be conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community. Currently, the museum welcomes on average, 12,000...
WTAP
Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year
LOWELL, OH. (WTAP) - The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for its 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened. The signature bratwurst sandwiches and fire roasted rotisserie chickens were being served, booths were set up, and music was playing. Josh Harris,...
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week eight football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week eight of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio long-time MVL foes meet at Sam Hatfield Stadium as Tri-Valley visits Philo. Tri-Valley looks to win their sixth in a row. Philo is hoping to pull the upset and move to 4-4. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout
ZANESVILLE, OH- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville hosted a fun event called Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout. There families and kids had fun playing cornhole, ate some delicious pizza and painted pumpkins. They even got up close to amazing animals from goats to camels to big turtles and even a young kangaroo.
WHIZ
Linda L. Bailey
Linda L. Bailey, 75 of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:10 PM, Monday, October 3, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. She was born Wednesday, May 21, 1947, in Gallipolis, the daughter of Dale Denver Darst, Sr. and Peggy E. (Lewis) Darst. Linda was the first of...
WHIZ
George R. Buckley
George R. Buckley, 87 of Zanesville passed away at 9:15am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Morrison House Hospice. George retired from Best-Way Mechanical in Zanesville. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zanesville and the Miniature Schnauzer Kennel Club of Columbus. Surviving are his stepchildren:...
WHIZ
Arnold B. Powell
Arnold B. Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 4, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on January 22, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio, son of the late Carlo Powell and Eileen Wilson. Arnold retired as a truck driver. In his spare time, he enjoyed his motorcycles and the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved to root for his Cincinnati Bengals. Arnold was a part of the Alcoholics Anonymous; he was very proud to be 7 years sober.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
William R. Mills
William “Bill” R. Mills, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. William was born on May 7, 1948 in Louisville, Ky. He is the son of the late Randolph and Golda (Zimmerman) Mills. Bill was a hard worker, dedicating forty-five years of his life to retail store management. He was also a loving son, brother, husband, and father.
WHIZ
Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.
WHIZ
Denise M. Linley
Denise M. Linley, 53 of Newark, died 10:16 AM, Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a courageous two year battle. She was born Tuesday, September 30, 1969, in Columbus, the daughter of Denver L. Drennen and the late Marlene H. (Sharrock) Drennen. Denise was a homemaker...
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Ohio’s First Lady Opens New Storybook Trail
Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz officially opened the 20th Storybook Trail in the Ohio State Park System at Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County on Monday. The trail...
WHIZ
Felicia S. Scearce
Felicia S. Scearce, 50 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at the Select Specialty Hospital in Newark on October 2, 2022. Felicia was born on April 12, 1972 in Pittsburgh, California. She is the daughter of the late Phillip Saloma and Susan Carrier of Sacramento, California. Felicia is survived by...
WHIZ
Raymond L. Button
Raymond L. Button, 95 of New Concord, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 3, 2022 at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House in Zanesville. Ray was born on August 26, 1927 in South Paris, Maine. He is the son of the late Lewis C. and Thelma L. (Page) Button. Ray proudly served in the Army Air Corps during the Japanese Occupation with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron. During that time he made many Japanese friends. After his enlistment he worked with the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth, N.J. until his retirement in 1971. He then worked in the maintenance department of the Science Center at Muskingum College, and in 1980 began working as custodian for the New Concord U.S. Postal Service. One of Ray’s proudest moments was when he was invited to the White House to be recognized as Ohio’s Outstanding Older Worker for 1999.
WHIZ
Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan
Thomas Sherwood “Sherry” Dinan, 85 of Zanesville died at 2:15 AM Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice. He was born June 24, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Thomas R. Dinan and Hilda V. Grandstaff Dinan. Sherry was a member of St. Mary...
WHIZ
James “Jim” Longfellow
James “Jim” M. Longfellow, 75 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 23, 1946, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of late Dwight Longfellow and Margaret Fisher. Jim was a veteran of the Army. He was always known to be very humble. He loved his morning coffee, gardening, and building things (like his computer). Above all, his favorite thing to do was skipping rocks and taking walks with his grandchildren and dog coco. Family was his everything. He will always be remembered as the superhero of the family.
WHIZ
Marla A. Hewitt
Marla Ann Hewitt, 85, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Altercare Newark North. She was born August 18, 1937, in Roseville to the late Melvin Milford and Elizabeth Gertrude Blakely Conaway. She worked in Administration/Bookkeeping for Six County and Ohio Psychiatric Association, also known as OPA. Marla was a member of First Christian Church for most of her adult life, where she participated as a deaconess and helped prepare communion elements. She enjoyed playing cards, especially with her monthly card club. She also enjoyed music, going to dances and any thriller, role playing or old movies. She loved her cats, her jewelry and shopping. She recently enjoyed her 85th birthday at Pizza Cottage with friends and family. Marla dearly loved her family and friends.
Ohio safari park will have a new campground
A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for […]
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire Department Chicken BBQ
ZANESVILLE, OH- The South Zanesville Fire Department served up a feast on Sunday at their annual Chicken BBQ. Money raised by the dinners goes toward supporting the fire department and the Amrou Grotto. The fire department uses their portion of the proceeds to buy new equipment. The chicken is made by the Zanesville High School boosters.
Comments / 0