Raymond L. Button, 95 of New Concord, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 3, 2022 at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House in Zanesville. Ray was born on August 26, 1927 in South Paris, Maine. He is the son of the late Lewis C. and Thelma L. (Page) Button. Ray proudly served in the Army Air Corps during the Japanese Occupation with the 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron. During that time he made many Japanese friends. After his enlistment he worked with the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth, N.J. until his retirement in 1971. He then worked in the maintenance department of the Science Center at Muskingum College, and in 1980 began working as custodian for the New Concord U.S. Postal Service. One of Ray’s proudest moments was when he was invited to the White House to be recognized as Ohio’s Outstanding Older Worker for 1999.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO