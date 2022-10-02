ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills

The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens designate Gus Edwards (knee) to return

The Baltimore Ravens designated running back Gus Edwards (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards will return to practice after missing the first four weeks of the season. There's a chance Edwards will be available for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens will likely limit his initial usage coming off an ACL tear. Once Edwards is up to speed, he will likely work in a chance-of-pace role behind J.K. Dobbins in the Baltimore backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Nelly to perform at halftime of Sunday's Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are asking music performer Nelly to turn up the heat at halftime of Sunday night's football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Nelly, the popular R&B and rapper - known for songs such as Country Grammar, Hot in Herre and Ride Wit Me - will perform at the intermission of this weekend's primetime showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens' Harbaugh stands by 4th-down call in loss to Bills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh is standing firmly by his decision to go for it on a late fourth down last weekend."It's easy to make a safe decision that just puts it on the players," the Baltimore coach said Monday. "You can do that. That's easy. I've just never been one to take that route."The Ravens lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills kicked the winning field goal with no time remaining — shortly after Baltimore's Lamar Jackson threw an interception on fourth down from the Buffalo 2-yard line. The decision to try for a touchdown in...
BALTIMORE, MD
