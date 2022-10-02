Read full article on original website
Duarte Poinsettias Celebrates 28 Years Since First Season
Duarte Poinsettias Celebrates 28 Years Since First Season. HUGHSON, CA, October 04 — Almost three decades after Duarte Nursery first experimented with selling poinsettia flowers, the Stanislaus County nursery is preparing to open its doors for the holiday season once again. On November 12, 2022, Duarte Poinsettias will deck the halls of its greenhouse in Hughson with tens of thousands of red, pink, white, and even orange poinsettia flowers. The annual sales event has become a local holiday staple over the last 28 years, but Duarte Nursery was a lot less certain of its success when it started.
AllAgesView – Officially Autumn
What´s up, Modesto? It is officially Autumn, and my favorite month is here! Modesto is absolutely gorgeous in these colder months. There’s nothing better than witnessing the leaves transform into beautiful warm colors. With this spooky season coming up, I would like to share with you my favorite Halloween activities to do here in the valley! As you all know, I love going to movie theaters. Our very own State Theater is having an awesome lineup of Halloween movies this month! Starting October 7th, they will be showing a classic. Nightmare on Elm Street. They will also be showing more fun films like Coraline, Hocus Pocus, and Beetlejuice! Check out the state theaters website for my information.
Arts and Humanity
Last month I was fortunate enough to attend two 50th Birthday celebrations back to back in one weekend. Both were filled with music and fellowship. It was frenetic, exciting, nostalgic and brought to mind how much we have all been through and how much we rely on one another to live. To really live. I know that I am very fortunate to be able to serve others in my work and in my play.
GoModesto – Kick Up Your Heels
ModestoView has always been a big supporter of the Haven Center that helps stop and assist in domestic violence and spousal abuse. The Kick up Your heels, event is the kick off to the Walk a Mile event next April. Please join us at The Century in downtown Modesto for...
PerformingView – High School Plays are Back!
This will be quite a month! We have great live performances, amazing stage productions and the drama departments are back in gear at our local high schools. We start off with the Gallo Rep performance of To Kill a Mockingbird, with an excellent local cast and the final performance of long time director Jim Johnston. This is a excellently cast performance that will make you realize how fragile the concept of equality and fairness is. Oct 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 Tix at www.galloarts.org.
Who’s Your MAMA?
Voting for the 22nd Annual Modesto Area Music Awards is life and will continue until 11:59 pm on October 16th. 23 years ago Murphy and Ricci had a little idea to host an award show highlighting the talent that the great Modesto area had to offer, and the MAMAs were born. Like you we are excited to find out who the winners are going to be on October 18th at the historic State Theatre.
ZenView – View from Above
Fall is here! Soon we will see the colors of the orchards turn yellow and red again. Definitely a pretty sight from a bird’s perspective. Ok everybody I will admit: Life is just going a bit fast for me at the moment, the weeks zoom by and I try to get all the stuff done on my to-do-list in what seems shrinking time. Luckily I discovered a beautiful new form of relaxation and comfort on the Disney Channel and I love it! Last night I watched “India from Above”. It was wonderful! I could swear even my cat was mesmerized. It is so important to remember how different and magical the world looks somewhere else ! It feels very refreshing and uplifting to see people approach life’s challenges differently. How fun to learn about different customs to celebrate the magnificence of creation. Great to see that even today people use the knowledge of their ancestors who found very smart ways to cooperate with nature and live in harmony with the elements. So good that we have different cultures to be inspired by. I believe we can learn a lot from other peoples’ know how, creative ideas and inventiveness. And they can learn from us.
25 YEARS OF AG EXCELLENCE
NATIONAL AG SCIENCE CENTER 25TH ANNUAL AG HALL OF FAME. MODESTO, California; September 2022 — The nonprofit National Ag Science Center (NASC) is pleased to. announce the 25th annual Stanislaus County Ag Hall of Fame Gala. This year we will be honoring all 33 previous Hall of Fame inductees as part of our Silver Jubilee 25th anniversary celebration. “The National Ag Science Center is thrilled to recognize local businesses, individuals, and institutions who have continued to produce, market and support the agricultural community as well as pave the way and inspire the next generation of ag leaders,” commented Interim Director, Kelsey Acuna.
Operation 9 to 99 September 10th River Cleanup Event
This e-mail is a reminder to everyone about Operation 9-2-99, our project to clean up the Tuolumne River through Modesto and promote recreation opportunities. Our next cleanup will be this Saturday, September 10th from 8:00AM-11:00AM. We will meet at 816 Crater Ave. between Dallas St. and Ustick Rd. off of Hatch Rd. on the south bank of the river. We need a large group of volunteers for this cleanup. Tell a friend, a family member, a classmate, a church or club or team member, a neighbor, or a co-worker that we need them. Direct them to the website at tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99 Forward them the information page and waiver forms. Post the information on social media. The website is the best place for volunteers to sign up and has details, including a map, about the next cleanup. Volunteers under the age of 18 need a parent signed waiver form that is available on the website and should be completed in advance. We need as many volunteers as we can gather to return this area to a clean, natural riparian habitat open to recreation that the community can be proud of. I hope to see you and your group there. Feel free to forward this information to anyone else who might be interested in reducing blight and increasing recreation opportunities in our community. Together we are making a real difference.
