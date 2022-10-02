ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

Dee
6d ago

News flash. In the lower income area, most houses are unlivable without a fire. People are forced to live in inhumane conditions because they can't afford anything else and there are no laws to protect the tenants. landlord are not held accountable for anything Most would be considered slum lords in other cities. I keep thinking Louisiana has moved forward and then I look around and see Louisiana has not progressed and poor people don't have anyone to fight for them.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

BRFD responds to house fire on Elm Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Seven people were displaced including three children after an early morning house fire. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 3900 block of Elm Dr. and found “fire in the kitchen wall traveling up to the attic,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating drive-by shooting on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-12 early Saturday morning. According to BRPD, a 25-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old male passenger were headed west on I-12 around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane. The driver drove the two to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvage#Violent Crime#St George Fire#The Red Cross
WAFB

2 critical after crash with 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. Emergency responders said the two...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU PD seeking suspect in on-campus burglaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help putting a name to a face. Do you recognize the person in the attached photo?. “Detectives believe this individual to be responsible for two separate burglaries that occurred on LSU’s campus on September 25, 2022, and September 26, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives searching for man missing since March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since March. Police identified the man as 47-year-old Daniel Sikes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two men arrested in drive by shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested two men in connection with a shooting. Rontrell Leon Holmes, a 20-year-old man from Gray, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody as part of their investigation.
GRAY, LA
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
brproud.com

Port Allen PD would like to speak with person of interest

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached photos?. If so, the Port Allen Police Department would like to hear from you. Port Allen PD considers this person to be “a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.”. If you know who...
PORT ALLEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy