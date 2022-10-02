Read full article on original website
Dee
6d ago
News flash. In the lower income area, most houses are unlivable without a fire. People are forced to live in inhumane conditions because they can't afford anything else and there are no laws to protect the tenants. landlord are not held accountable for anything Most would be considered slum lords in other cities. I keep thinking Louisiana has moved forward and then I look around and see Louisiana has not progressed and poor people don't have anyone to fight for them.
