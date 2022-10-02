ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Sports

John Harbaugh explains why Ravens passed on field goal late in fourth quarter in loss to Bills

The Week 4 Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup lived up to expectations. This was a battle between two AFC contenders led by two MVP candidates at quarterback who can put up points in a hurry. Unfortunately for the Ravens, they had another second-half collapse that sent them back to the loss column, as the Bills escaped with a 23-20 victory thanks to a game-winning Tyler Bass field goal.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers

One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
BALTIMORE, MD
News 4 Buffalo

Bills WR injuries: Jamison Crowder to IR with broken ankle, Isaiah McKenzie in concussion protocol

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is likely to be placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, coach Sean McDermott said Monday. Further hampering the Bills at the slot receiver position, Isaiah McKenzie has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, McDermott said. McKenzie’s status is uncertain for this Sunday’s home game against […]
BUFFALO, NY
