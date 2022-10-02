ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills

The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Golf Digest

Josh Allen dunking on Bryson DeChambeau’s rope videos was the surprise of the weekend

Just when you thought we had put #GalleryRopeGate behind us, Josh Allen has brought it back. And we’re not mad about it. As you probably know, Bryson DeChambeau was captured freaking out on video when a gallery rope at the LIV event in Chicago caught him in the face. It’s been the talk of golf social media for the past two weeks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Buffalo, NY
Football
Baltimore, MD
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Maryland, NY
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer

Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Trey Wingo
Person
Mina Kimes
Person
Edgar Allan
Yardbarker

Steelers facing largest point spread in franchise history vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in line to set an unwanted franchise record this coming weekend. The Steelers are visiting Buffalo at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, and the Bills are heavy favorites to win the game. In fact, SportsBetting.ag says the Steelers are facing their largest point spread in franchise history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AFC East standings after Week 4: Separation at the bottom

After four weeks, the picture for the AFC East is starting to get a bit clearer. Although, the quarterbacks in the division haven’t exactly been healthy, to this point. The Miami Dolphins are atop the division despite a loss on Thursday night football to the Cincinnati Bengals to drop their record to 3-1. Miami didn’t do much offensively, and when Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off after a hit to the head midway through the second quarter, the Dolphins scored just nine points with Teddy Bridgewater under center. If Tagovailoa takes time away from the field, Bridgewater could keep them afloat, but the offense probably won’t look as dynamic.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy