Read full article on original website
Related
Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?
We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance. The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap
Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
hypebeast.com
Watch the Stomach-Churning Trailer for 'Bones and All' Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell
A plethora of enticing films are set to hit the silver screens before 2022 rolls its credits, one being Bones and All which stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. The movie — which was directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — first premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, but it’s slated to make its public debut this November.
Daily Beast
‘Till’ Does the Best It Can With One of History’s Saddest Stories
Few non-activist figures from the civil rights era have latched onto the American consciousness like Emmett Till. In 1955, the 14-year-old Chicagoan was brutally killed by two white men while visiting Mississippi; he had been accused of whistling at one of their wives, Carolyn Bryant, at a grocery store. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Music Box Boards SXSW Road Trip Drama ‘The Unknown Country’ Starring ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Actress Lily Gladstone
EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to SXSW road-trip drama The Unknown Country starring Certain Women and Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone and Raymond Lee (Top Gun: Maverick). In director Morrisa Maltz’s indie pic, an unexpected invitation rushes a grieving young woman into a road trip through the American Midwest towards the border between Texas and Mexico. The young woman, Tana, navigates the complex, post-2016 election social climate, and a natural landscape that is increasingly surreal. Along the way, she bonds with unexpected people who are unknown to her yet intrinsically familiar. The Unknown Country is produced by Katherine Harper...
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Lupita Nyong’o Likely Turned Down a Role in ‘The Woman King’ for Moral Reasons
'The Woman King' is catching some controversy as some, like Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, have unearthed a far different history than the film suggests.
TMZ.com
Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour
Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
Marlon Wayans Shares Controversial Advice For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
Marlon Wayans is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension for cheating on his longtime partner Nia Long with a team staffer. Wayans discussed the drama during a recent appearance on the Leah’s …
hotnewhiphop.com
Jada Pinkett Smith Described Kissing 2Pac As “Disgusting”
“He was a revolutionary without a revolution,” the mother of two told Howard Stern of the late rapper in a 2015 interview. While hip-hop lovers have often speculated that Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith may have been each other’s “the one that got away” prior to the rapper’s untimely death, a resurfaced interview from 2015 finds the Girls Trip actress explaining to Howard Stern just how wrong those theories are.
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
New 'Black Panther' Trailer Reveals Letitia Wright as Hero Post-Chadwick
Letitia Wright seems to be taking up the 'Black Panther' mantle post-Chadwick Boseman -- a revelation that just made itself clear in the latest trailer for the forthcoming sequel. A new 'Wakanda Forever' trailer just dropped, and it appears to confirm a major fan theory that's been floated for months...
Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’
Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Goes Live After Fighting With Blueface & Almost Getting Arrested
Chrisean accidentally showed a picture of Blueface’s daughter and talked to his mom during the live stream. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are trending yet again. Throughout this year, the couple has made headlines for many different reasons. From going to jail to fighting family members and even sucking toes, the duo has had trouble staying out of the spotlight.
Next James Bond Won't Be a Young Actor, Producer Says: 'Trying to Visualize It Doesn't Work'
Producer Michael G. Wilson said the character of James Bond "isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off" The James Bond casting team will be looking for a seasoned actor. Since Daniel Craig is done playing 007 after last year's No Time to Die, the team behind the popular spy franchise is deliberating on his successor. Longtime Bond producer Michael G. Wilson recently told Deadline that casting hasn't started yet, but they won't be considering young actors. "We've tried looking at younger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
‘RHOP’ star Dr. Wendy Osefo weighs in on Gizelle Bryant’s ‘tragic’ confessional look
After a tumultuous Season Six, Dr. Wendy Osefo “just wanted to have fun” during Season Seven of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”. Will her wish come true? We’ll have to wait and see, as "RHOP" premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with a supersized 75-minute episode.
Complex
Pusha-T Responds to Fan Who Says He Lost His Prosthetic Leg at His Concert
Did you come across an errant leg at Pusha-T’s most recent concert? If so, the rapper wants to hear from you. A day after Pusha performed at The Pageant in St. Louis, a fan took to Twitter claiming he lost his prosthesis during the event, but generally had a good time.
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
Comments / 0