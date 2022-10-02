ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Officially Announce Week 5 Starting Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially made a quarterback change heading into Week 5. The team released their updated depth chart on Tuesday morning and it showed that rookie Kenny Pickett is now QB1. Mitch Trubisky, who started the first four games before being benched at halftime this past Sunday, is now QB2.
