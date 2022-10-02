Read full article on original website
MAUSBORN69
2d ago
Scott, Rubio, and DeSantis all voted against helping their fellow Americans when hurricanes hit blue states. They are standing with their hands out now. That is never going to sit right with me when I think of helping Florida. I can't help but think they should harvest what the people they voted for sowed. Floridians better get a clue that it is Democrats who will step up to help them, not Republicans
Reply
2
Related
flaglerlive.com
In Flagler Beach, ‘We Got Hit the Hardest’ in the County, Manager Says at Emergency Meeting, Calling for Patience
The Flagler Beach City Commission took stock of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the city at a hastily arranged emergency meeting at noon today, balancing the fact that the hurricane largely spared Flagler County of severe impacts but still left Flagler Beach with the most damage locally. “We the city...
palmcoastobserver.com
At least seven local homes sustain major damage, over 200 have minor damage from Hurricane Ian
At least 200 homes in Flagler County have sustained minor flood and wind damage from Hurricane Ian, while at least seven have sustained major damage, Flagler County's Emergency Management director said on Monday. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave county commissioners a report on the damage during an Oct. 3...
mynews13.com
After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages
Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
Days after Ian, Daytona residents still in need of help at flooded apartment complex
DAYTONA, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has a long road ahead in its recovery following Hurricane Ian. One of the things people seem to be most frustrated about is the lack of direction following the storm. Tyesha Turner’s apartment in Daytona flooded last Wednesday – the night Hurricane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
daytonatimes.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
Geneva residents voice frustration over Seminole County’s response to Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As recovery from Hurricane Ian continues, people living in one Geneva neighborhood said they feel abandoned by Seminole County officials as their houses go under. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents said they would have gotten out sooner if someone had warned...
fox35orlando.com
Flooding devastates parts of Seminole County
Seminole County is reeling from flooding caused by Ian. Dozens of residents near Lake Harney are unsure if they will have to evacuate as the water keeps rising.
wmfe.org
“How do you fight water?” One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Ian Tally: 132 Homes With at Least 20% Damage, FEMA Aid Coming, So Are More Floodwaters
A final tally of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Flagler County reveals limited property damage impact either from wind or floodwaters despite rainfalls totaling 15 inches in places. Flagler County is qualifying for three levels of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, including aid to individuals. “They’re not exact...
WESH
Flooding continues to increase in areas of Seminole County after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders say 2,000 homes have damage from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. That's 100 additional homes in just the last 24 hours. Officials in Seminole County say flooding is still a big issue. They say thankfully, in some areas, the water is going down, but in others areas, like the Downtown Sanford Riverwalk, the water is still rising.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update
~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
flaglerlive.com
After Extension, Just 2 Bidders Apply to Take Over Green Lion Restaurant Lease at Palm Harbor Golf
After a three-week extension, the window to bid on the lease to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Coast’s Palm Harbor Golf Club closed the afternoon of Sept. 29, just as Hurricane Ian had cleared the area. After initially resisting disclosing how many parties filed a bid, the city on Tuesday reported that two had done so.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
After Ian flooding, homeowners seek next steps
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Days after Hurricane Ian made its way through Central Florida, so many people are still dealing with flooding impacts. Over in New Smyrna Beach, flooding all but gutted homes in the Pine Island area. What You Need To Know. In New Smyrna Beach, flooding...
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
click orlando
Woman, 68, drowned off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman drowned Thursday in the surf off Ormond Beach during Hurricane Ian, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. Beach officials said Anita Riney drowned around 11:30 a.m. after she was spotted falling in the water. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to...
palmcoastobserver.com
Engineers to assess Flagler Beach pier, which sustained 'significant damage' in the storm
Flagler Beach plans to repair its iconic wood pier that was damaged by Hurricane Ian. Until then, it will be closed until further notice, City Manager William Whitson said on Monday, Oct. 3. STORM RECOVERY. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered
Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
fox35orlando.com
Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
WESH
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
Comments / 2