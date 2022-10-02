ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

MAUSBORN69
2d ago

Scott, Rubio, and DeSantis all voted against helping their fellow Americans when hurricanes hit blue states. They are standing with their hands out now. That is never going to sit right with me when I think of helping Florida. I can't help but think they should harvest what the people they voted for sowed. Floridians better get a clue that it is Democrats who will step up to help them, not Republicans

mynews13.com

After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages

Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flooding continues to increase in areas of Seminole County after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders say 2,000 homes have damage from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. That's 100 additional homes in just the last 24 hours. Officials in Seminole County say flooding is still a big issue. They say thankfully, in some areas, the water is going down, but in others areas, like the Downtown Sanford Riverwalk, the water is still rising.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update

~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

After Ian flooding, homeowners seek next steps

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Days after Hurricane Ian made its way through Central Florida, so many people are still dealing with flooding impacts. Over in New Smyrna Beach, flooding all but gutted homes in the Pine Island area. What You Need To Know. In New Smyrna Beach, flooding...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered

Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL

