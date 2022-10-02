The Cleveland Cavaliers will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA preseason action on Wednesday night from the Wells Fargo Center. This will be the first preseason game for the Cavs after winning 44 games last year and in the offseason, they added Donovan Mitchell as they look to make a run in the East. Meanwhile, the 76ers picked up their first win of the preseason after knocking off the Nets 127-108 as they look for another tonight at home.

