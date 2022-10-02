Read full article on original website
Related
Two Longhorns featured in PFF's updated NFL mock draft
Five weeks into the college football season has given us a glimpse at some of the best professional prospects in the country. Pro Football Focus released an updated first-round NFL mock draft following Week 5’s action featuring two Longhorns on the list. Running back Bijan Robinson is slotted at...
'A family atmosphere': Cavs' Donovan Mitchell already feels at home in Cleveland
"It's a family atmosphere. It's a community. And what I mean by that is everybody’s close," Mitchell explained when asked what has made the team feel like such a good fit for him.
Comments / 0