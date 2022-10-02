ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?

Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
protocol.com

Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162

More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
geekwire.com

Bill Gates sees Gates Foundation winding down in 25 years — with Melinda French Gates and himself still at the helm

In a recent interview at the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit, Bill Gates shared that the plan is to wind down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 25 years. “That’s probably the period of time where Melinda and I will be around to help make sure it stays on track,” Gates said at the conference in New York City. “We think spending all the money in that timeframe makes sense. So we’ll be shifting money over more and more, we committed to raise the spend level up.”
NPR

Here are the finalists for the 2022 National Book Awards

The finalists for this year's National Book Awards have been announced. Among the nominees are author Yoko Tawada and translator Margaret Mistutani, who won the 2018 National Book Award for translated literature. Three other nominees — Gayl Jones, Scholastique Mukasonga and Pulitzer-winning poet Sharon Olds – have been finalists before.
NPR

Biden went to Puerto Rico to see what the island needed after Hurricane Fiona

President Biden on Monday traveled to Puerto Rico to get an update on the recovery efforts after Hurricane Fiona hit the island a little over two weeks ago. President Biden stopped in Puerto Rico yesterday in the aftermath of a hurricane. NPR's Adrian Florido is still there and has an update on the recovery. Good morning.
NPR

Steve Silberberg has been collecting unused air sickness bags since 1982

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Steve Silberberg is a collector. He's been gathering air sickness bags since 1982. STEVE SILBERBERG: Unused. INSKEEP: Today, he hosts a museum with more than 3,000 bags on display. Sadly, it's virtual, so you cannot collect a bag while traveling there. He's part of a community of people who call themselves bagists (ph). Talking with The Washington Post, he asked and answered a question. Are they art? I think so. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

For a chance at a better life, Venezuelans head toward the U.S. border

Large numbers of migrants from Venezuela are traveling thousands of miles to the U.S.-Mexico border, as their nation experiences food shortages and high inflation. You may recall the other day when Florida's governor made a political point by arranging to deceive Venezuelan migrants and ship them to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Turns out, there is a larger story of Venezuelan migrants. They're arriving in large numbers at the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to escape their country's troubles. Manuel Rueda caught up with some of the migrants who are just leaving Venezuela.
NPR

Former President Trump escalates the legal battle over classified documents, again

Former President Donald Trump is yet again escalating the legal battle over classified documents that he kept at his Mar-a-Lago home. His lawyers have filed an emergency request asking the United States Supreme Court to intervene and to let a special master review some of those documents which the FBI seized back in August. We're joined now by Steve Vladeck, who's a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a federal courts expert. Welcome back, Steve.
NPR

Elon Musk changes his position and says he wants to buy Twitter after all

Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion buyout of Twitter. The agreement would preempt a trial that had been scheduled to start in less than two weeks. Elon Musk says he wants to buy Twitter after all. This after he spent the last five months trying to get out of a binding merger agreement. He also says he is willing to pay the same price he bid back in April, $44 billion. NPR's Raquel Maria Dillon asked, what's next?
NPR

Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich

#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich. In this episode, we talk with our special guest Dr. Michael Bleich about his Holistic Leadership Model and the alignment with Polarity IntelligenceTM. Michael is a Wisconsin native who has held clinical, consultative, service, academic, and association leadership...
NPR

Biden Reverses On Debt Cancellation For Hundreds of Thousands

The U.S. Department of Education has quietly changed its guidance around who qualifies for President Biden's sweeping student debt relief plan. People who took out Perkins loans and Federal Family Education Loans, the mainstay of the federal student loan program until 2010, may no longer be eligible for forgiveness. Learn...
US News and World Report

These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields

If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
