Four higher education programs are recognized for boosting Latino college completion
Four higher education programs have been recognized for their evidence-based efforts to advance Latino college students’ success in the classroom and in the workforce. The four programs were selected from a pool of 93 submissions and 20 finalists by Excelencia in Education, one of the country’s leading education think tanks focused on Latino college completion.
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
protocol.com
Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162
More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
geekwire.com
Bill Gates sees Gates Foundation winding down in 25 years — with Melinda French Gates and himself still at the helm
In a recent interview at the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit, Bill Gates shared that the plan is to wind down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 25 years. “That’s probably the period of time where Melinda and I will be around to help make sure it stays on track,” Gates said at the conference in New York City. “We think spending all the money in that timeframe makes sense. So we’ll be shifting money over more and more, we committed to raise the spend level up.”
NPR
Here are the finalists for the 2022 National Book Awards
The finalists for this year's National Book Awards have been announced. Among the nominees are author Yoko Tawada and translator Margaret Mistutani, who won the 2018 National Book Award for translated literature. Three other nominees — Gayl Jones, Scholastique Mukasonga and Pulitzer-winning poet Sharon Olds – have been finalists before.
NPR
Biden went to Puerto Rico to see what the island needed after Hurricane Fiona
President Biden on Monday traveled to Puerto Rico to get an update on the recovery efforts after Hurricane Fiona hit the island a little over two weeks ago. President Biden stopped in Puerto Rico yesterday in the aftermath of a hurricane. NPR's Adrian Florido is still there and has an update on the recovery. Good morning.
NPR
Steve Silberberg has been collecting unused air sickness bags since 1982
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Steve Silberberg is a collector. He's been gathering air sickness bags since 1982. STEVE SILBERBERG: Unused. INSKEEP: Today, he hosts a museum with more than 3,000 bags on display. Sadly, it's virtual, so you cannot collect a bag while traveling there. He's part of a community of people who call themselves bagists (ph). Talking with The Washington Post, he asked and answered a question. Are they art? I think so. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
For a chance at a better life, Venezuelans head toward the U.S. border
Large numbers of migrants from Venezuela are traveling thousands of miles to the U.S.-Mexico border, as their nation experiences food shortages and high inflation. You may recall the other day when Florida's governor made a political point by arranging to deceive Venezuelan migrants and ship them to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Turns out, there is a larger story of Venezuelan migrants. They're arriving in large numbers at the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to escape their country's troubles. Manuel Rueda caught up with some of the migrants who are just leaving Venezuela.
NPR
Herschel Walker denies a report that he paid for girlfriend's 2009 abortion
Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who in his campaign has called for a complete abortion ban without exceptions, is denying a report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Here he is last night on Fox News. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HERSCHEL WALKER: I never asked anyone...
NPR
Former President Trump escalates the legal battle over classified documents, again
Former President Donald Trump is yet again escalating the legal battle over classified documents that he kept at his Mar-a-Lago home. His lawyers have filed an emergency request asking the United States Supreme Court to intervene and to let a special master review some of those documents which the FBI seized back in August. We're joined now by Steve Vladeck, who's a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a federal courts expert. Welcome back, Steve.
NPR
Sen. Warren says the big banks that own Zelle aren't doing enough to protect users
Millions of people use the payment service Zelle to send and receive money. But Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren says it is rife with fraud and theft. And she says big banks that own Zelle are not doing enough to protect users from scams. NPR's David Gura reports. DAVID GURA, BYLINE:...
NPR
Elon Musk changes his position and says he wants to buy Twitter after all
Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion buyout of Twitter. The agreement would preempt a trial that had been scheduled to start in less than two weeks. Elon Musk says he wants to buy Twitter after all. This after he spent the last five months trying to get out of a binding merger agreement. He also says he is willing to pay the same price he bid back in April, $44 billion. NPR's Raquel Maria Dillon asked, what's next?
POLITICO
Appeals court orders another review of revised ‘DACA’
The court said a federal district judge in Texas should take another look at the program following the revisions adopted in August.
NPR
Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich
#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich. In this episode, we talk with our special guest Dr. Michael Bleich about his Holistic Leadership Model and the alignment with Polarity IntelligenceTM. Michael is a Wisconsin native who has held clinical, consultative, service, academic, and association leadership...
Opinion: Size of your student debt may be linked to how wealthiest universities got rich
Bruce A. Kimball, an emeritus professor in the Department of Educational Studies at The Ohio State University, and Sarah M. Iler, assistant director of Institutional Research at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, are authors of the forthcoming book, “Wealth, Cost, and Price in American Higher Education: A Brief History.”
NPR
Biden Reverses On Debt Cancellation For Hundreds of Thousands
The U.S. Department of Education has quietly changed its guidance around who qualifies for President Biden's sweeping student debt relief plan. People who took out Perkins loans and Federal Family Education Loans, the mainstay of the federal student loan program until 2010, may no longer be eligible for forgiveness. Learn...
NYU Chemistry Professor Fired After Students Said His Class Was Too Hard
Maitland Jones Jr. was a professor of chemistry at Princeton University. In 2007, he semi-retired and began teaching organic chemistry at New York University on an adjunct basis. Not anymore: NYU has fired Jones after students circulated a petition protesting that his class was too hard. But according to Jones,...
US News and World Report
These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields
If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
