Food Network Is Full of Beautiful Families! Meet the Kids of Ree Drummond, Molly Yeh and More Chefs
Some of the biggest Food Network stars have the best sous chefs in the world — their kids! Ree Drummond, Molly Yeh and other popular cooking experts on the channel are doting parents. Their children are already picking up on some of their cooking techniques and expressing an interest in becoming culinary superstars.
The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'
Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
NPR
My Unsung Hero: A therapist remembers someone who comforted her on a bad day
Let's turn now to "My Unsung Hero," a series from the podcast Hidden Brain. It's a collection of stories about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's installment comes from therapist and author Lori Gottlieb, remembering a particularly bad day at work. After she got the news that a beloved patient of hers had died, she excused herself to the bathroom. When she was alone, she started to break down.
Why Andrew Zimmern Prefers The Reverse Searing Method For Beef
A good cook, whether a celebrity chef or your mom, knows how to build flavor while cooking. Julia Child knew this and showed Americans how to get the most flavor out of their ingredients for the first time on television. Seasoned cooks know when a squeeze of lemon will brighten a dish, how to balance a spicy recipe, or that even salads should be seasoned with salt.
NPR
How to make networking events less awkward: Be a croissant, not a bagel
This summer, I went to my first in-person work conference since before the pandemic. As an extrovert, I was excited by the prospect of meeting new people in my field of journalism, rubbing elbows with the best and brightest and trading tips with other reporters. But I lost my confidence...
NPR
The economics behind the pumpkin spice trend
Now that it's fall, it's hard to avoid pumpkin spice everything. Why is this seasonal marketing strategy so ubiquitous?. We're now well into fall, a.k.a. pumpkin spice season. BRUCE CLARK: There's pumpkin spice beer. There's pumpkin spice Oreos. There's pumpkin spice cream cheese, pumpkin spice spam, pumpkin ramen noodles. MARTINEZ:...
NPR
Country music icon Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, the country music star who brought unparalleled candor about the domestic realities of working-class women to country songwriting, died at her home in Tennessee on Tuesday. She was 90. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Country music icon Loretta Lynn died today. She 90 years old, and her family says she...
NPR
Steve Silberberg has been collecting unused air sickness bags since 1982
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Steve Silberberg is a collector. He's been gathering air sickness bags since 1982. STEVE SILBERBERG: Unused. INSKEEP: Today, he hosts a museum with more than 3,000 bags on display. Sadly, it's virtual, so you cannot collect a bag while traveling there. He's part of a community of people who call themselves bagists (ph). Talking with The Washington Post, he asked and answered a question. Are they art? I think so. It's MORNING EDITION.
This Is How My Extremely Organized Grandmother Sorts Spices in the Kitchen
Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007. Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc., a professional organizing company, on Long Island in 2017, and has worked with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens and House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. On her blog, Organized Overall, she details how she creates organization in her own home.
NPR
Model Bella Hadid helped to make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Model Bella Hadid helped make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable this year. She walked out in underwear and waited on the runway while her dress was applied. Ten minutes later, she was wearing a dress made out of instant, spray-on fabric. As it hit her body, it solidified into a white, off-shoulder dress - a non-woven, synthetic dress out of an aerosol can. The reviewers raved about how it had no seams or zippers - now, if they can only do a spray-on tuxedo. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
< How to start professional networking (and feel good about it)
Hi there. I'm Andee Tagle. Nice to meet you. Strong handshake. More eye contact. I'm a producer for NPR's LIFE KIT, the show you're listening to now, and I'm here to expand my network. So hey, what do you do?. Is this person useful to me? Are they high enough...
NPR
NPR Music's Jazz Night in America to present BADBADNOTGOOD
October 4, 2022 - Washington D.C - The Canadian instrumental quartet BADBADNOTGOOD performance will be streamed October 12th at 7:15 pm ET on Jazz Night in America's YouTube page. The sold-out concert was recorded at the music venue Brooklyn Steel this past March as part of their Talk Memory Tour...
Duff Goldman's Disguised Cakes Are Blowing Instagram's Mind
There's no denying that disguised cakes — a.k.a. cakes that don't actually look like cakes — are trending. There are countless TikTok videos in which knives are poised over objects as viewers try to guess whether the item is actually a cake before the individual in the clip slices down to reveal the truth. Then, of course, there's the simply titled Netflix show "Is It Cake?" that launched this year, as per IMDb, in which cake artists craft disguised cakes designed to fool judges. There's just something about the sweet illusions that has captivated the general public.
Harper's Bazaar
Noma’s Chefs On How Their Celery Root Shwarma Gets Made
When the restaurant Noma, a portmanteau of the Danish words nordisk (Nordic) and mad (food), opened in a former warehouse along the canals of Copenhagen’s Christianshavn neighborhood in 2003, “fine dining” meant white tablecloths and caviar. Then-25-year-old chef René Redzepi completely upended the concept. His belief that truly one-of-a-kind culinary experiences could be achieved in an unpretentious setting using natural, locally sourced ingredients set a new course for the farm-to-table movement. Noma topped the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list four times between 2010 and 2014 and became the foodie destination. And then it closed.
World
Turkey’s family farms on Instagram
Family farms in Turkey are turning to Instagram to sell their products directly to consumers, where videos of bucolic scenery and traditional cooking garner hundreds of thousands of followers. Home cooks can order gallons of tomato paste, kilos of fresh cheese and jugs of olive oil from all over the country, delivered in a matter of days. Fans say it's a bit more expensive than the grocery store, but they can taste the difference. Durrie Bouscaren reports.
The Benefits of Sober October and Mocktail Recipes to Do It Deliciously
“These days, people are more aware of how alcohol impacts them, their brains, their bodies and their decisions too,” says Hilary Sheinbaum, the author of The Dry Challenge.
getnews.info
Dalstrong Inc Is Producing The Best Knives On The Market For The Culinary World
Dalstrong is on a mission to make a knife for every cook and every occasion. They understand real cooking isn’t always pretty, and sometimes the best meals are the ones people devour before they remember to snap a pic. Dalstrong’s CEO and Founder Dave Dallaire spent a lot of...
KTVZ
Why Stanley Tucci can’t stay out of restaurant kitchens
Stanley Tucci knows a lot more about food now than he used to. That makes sense considering he’s now rolling out the second season of his Emmy-winning CNN series, “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” The show follows Tucci as he travels around Italy, learning about – and educating his audience – on the food, people and culture of the country.
thespruceeats.com
How to Hold a Chef's Knife the Right Way
You can have a great knife but if you don’t hold it right, you’ve wasted your money (and time!) Having the right grip on your chef’s knife may seem like the most basic thing but it makes a huge difference in how you control your knife, which in turn makes cutting easier and safer. Many home cooks aren’t taught how to properly hold a knife, so now’s the time to get a better grip in just a few short minutes.
