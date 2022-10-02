ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Here are the finalists for the 2022 National Book Awards

The finalists for this year's National Book Awards have been announced. Among the nominees are author Yoko Tawada and translator Margaret Mistutani, who won the 2018 National Book Award for translated literature. Three other nominees — Gayl Jones, Scholastique Mukasonga and Pulitzer-winning poet Sharon Olds – have been finalists before.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

British artist Sam Cox's latest project turns his home into a canvas

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The British artist Sam Cox is known as Mr. Doodle. He's made a career out of doodling - you know, little drawings. His latest project turns his home into his canvas. He's covered every inch of the house - the toilet seats, the staircase, the dinner table - with black-and-white doodles. This took 200 gallons of white paint and years. He's now living in that 13-room mansion with his wife, Alena also known as Mrs. Doodle. It's MORNING EDITION.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Marcus Samuelsson
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Charlie Chaplin
NPR

Steve Silberberg has been collecting unused air sickness bags since 1982

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Steve Silberberg is a collector. He's been gathering air sickness bags since 1982. STEVE SILBERBERG: Unused. INSKEEP: Today, he hosts a museum with more than 3,000 bags on display. Sadly, it's virtual, so you cannot collect a bag while traveling there. He's part of a community of people who call themselves bagists (ph). Talking with The Washington Post, he asked and answered a question. Are they art? I think so. It's MORNING EDITION.
ADVOCACY
NPR

Model Bella Hadid helped to make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Model Bella Hadid helped make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable this year. She walked out in underwear and waited on the runway while her dress was applied. Ten minutes later, she was wearing a dress made out of instant, spray-on fabric. As it hit her body, it solidified into a white, off-shoulder dress - a non-woven, synthetic dress out of an aerosol can. The reviewers raved about how it had no seams or zippers - now, if they can only do a spray-on tuxedo. It's MORNING EDITION.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Puppets#Puppeteer#Emmy Award#Npr#Non English#Muppets#The Jim Henson Company
NPR

The economics behind the pumpkin spice trend

We're now well into fall, a.k.a. pumpkin spice season. BRUCE CLARK: There's pumpkin spice beer. There's pumpkin spice Oreos. There's pumpkin spice cream cheese, pumpkin spice spam, pumpkin ramen noodles. MARTINEZ: We called an expert to answer our hard-hitting questions about pumpkin and spice. CLARK: My name is Bruce Clark....
ECONOMY
NPR

Elon Musk changes his position and says he wants to buy Twitter after all

Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion buyout of Twitter. The agreement would preempt a trial that had been scheduled to start in less than two weeks. Elon Musk says he wants to buy Twitter after all. This after he spent the last five months trying to get out of a binding merger agreement. He also says he is willing to pay the same price he bid back in April, $44 billion. NPR's Raquel Maria Dillon asked, what's next?
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Exclusive: First Look at Cronut Creator Dominique Ansel’s New Las Vegas Pastry Shop

Dominique Ansel is feeling lucky. How could you not, in Las Vegas? The man behind the made-for-social-media Cronut (although he’s much more than that, too) is getting ready to open up shop in Sin City, where he’ll be debuting an exclusive collection of pastries not available anywhere else in the world. The “Lucky 7” were inspired by those little good luck charms we all put our faith in, Ansel exclusively told Robb Report ahead of the Vegas opening on October 21, when the new bakery will launch inside Caesars Palace, adjacent to the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. Ansel himself is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

Why Andrew Zimmern Prefers The Reverse Searing Method For Beef

A good cook, whether a celebrity chef or your mom, knows how to build flavor while cooking. Julia Child knew this and showed Americans how to get the most flavor out of their ingredients for the first time on television. Seasoned cooks know when a squeeze of lemon will brighten a dish, how to balance a spicy recipe, or that even salads should be seasoned with salt.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy