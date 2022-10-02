Read full article on original website
Anthony Bourdain's family and friends slam unauthorized bio that includes late celebrity chef's final texts
The unauthorized bio on Anthony Bourdain, titled "Down and Out in Paradise," is drawing fire from his "family, former co-workers and closest friends." Bourdain died by suicide in 2018.
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83
Audio will be available later today. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller died on Monday in Toronto. He was 83. Fuller was best known for A Soldier's Play – which was turned into an Oscar nominated film, A Soldier's Story.
Here are the finalists for the 2022 National Book Awards
The finalists for this year's National Book Awards have been announced. Among the nominees are author Yoko Tawada and translator Margaret Mistutani, who won the 2018 National Book Award for translated literature. Three other nominees — Gayl Jones, Scholastique Mukasonga and Pulitzer-winning poet Sharon Olds – have been finalists before.
British artist Sam Cox's latest project turns his home into a canvas
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The British artist Sam Cox is known as Mr. Doodle. He's made a career out of doodling - you know, little drawings. His latest project turns his home into his canvas. He's covered every inch of the house - the toilet seats, the staircase, the dinner table - with black-and-white doodles. This took 200 gallons of white paint and years. He's now living in that 13-room mansion with his wife, Alena also known as Mrs. Doodle. It's MORNING EDITION.
Steve Silberberg has been collecting unused air sickness bags since 1982
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Steve Silberberg is a collector. He's been gathering air sickness bags since 1982. STEVE SILBERBERG: Unused. INSKEEP: Today, he hosts a museum with more than 3,000 bags on display. Sadly, it's virtual, so you cannot collect a bag while traveling there. He's part of a community of people who call themselves bagists (ph). Talking with The Washington Post, he asked and answered a question. Are they art? I think so. It's MORNING EDITION.
Model Bella Hadid helped to make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Model Bella Hadid helped make Paris Fashion Week unforgettable this year. She walked out in underwear and waited on the runway while her dress was applied. Ten minutes later, she was wearing a dress made out of instant, spray-on fabric. As it hit her body, it solidified into a white, off-shoulder dress - a non-woven, synthetic dress out of an aerosol can. The reviewers raved about how it had no seams or zippers - now, if they can only do a spray-on tuxedo. It's MORNING EDITION.
What is TikTok’s ‘Taste the Biscuit’ trend?
TikTok trends always create quite a buzz on the app - but this one really 'tastes the biscuit'. The new trend is quickly taking over the video-sharing platform and users are eager to join in. But what exactly does the trend entail? Here's everything you need to know. What is...
America's most famous French chef on the 'Art of the Chicken' and a life well lived
"Proust had his madeleine, I have chicken," writes Jacques Pépin at the start of his new memoir. Pépin, who has been cooking since he was 13, says no ingredient brings him more joy than chicken. Except — perhaps — the egg. "As a chef, I stand...
The economics behind the pumpkin spice trend
We're now well into fall, a.k.a. pumpkin spice season. BRUCE CLARK: There's pumpkin spice beer. There's pumpkin spice Oreos. There's pumpkin spice cream cheese, pumpkin spice spam, pumpkin ramen noodles. MARTINEZ: We called an expert to answer our hard-hitting questions about pumpkin and spice. CLARK: My name is Bruce Clark....
Elon Musk changes his position and says he wants to buy Twitter after all
Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion buyout of Twitter. The agreement would preempt a trial that had been scheduled to start in less than two weeks. Elon Musk says he wants to buy Twitter after all. This after he spent the last five months trying to get out of a binding merger agreement. He also says he is willing to pay the same price he bid back in April, $44 billion. NPR's Raquel Maria Dillon asked, what's next?
Exclusive: First Look at Cronut Creator Dominique Ansel’s New Las Vegas Pastry Shop
Dominique Ansel is feeling lucky. How could you not, in Las Vegas? The man behind the made-for-social-media Cronut (although he’s much more than that, too) is getting ready to open up shop in Sin City, where he’ll be debuting an exclusive collection of pastries not available anywhere else in the world. The “Lucky 7” were inspired by those little good luck charms we all put our faith in, Ansel exclusively told Robb Report ahead of the Vegas opening on October 21, when the new bakery will launch inside Caesars Palace, adjacent to the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. Ansel himself is...
Why Andrew Zimmern Prefers The Reverse Searing Method For Beef
A good cook, whether a celebrity chef or your mom, knows how to build flavor while cooking. Julia Child knew this and showed Americans how to get the most flavor out of their ingredients for the first time on television. Seasoned cooks know when a squeeze of lemon will brighten a dish, how to balance a spicy recipe, or that even salads should be seasoned with salt.
