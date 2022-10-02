Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 4 studs and duds, after their 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

A disappointing defensive effort was Detroit’s downfall Sunday.

Despite the offense scoring 45 points without three of its top playmakers, the Lions dropped to 1-3 on the 2022 season, with a 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks . Seattle quarterback Geno Smith threw for 320 yards, while the Seahawks totaled 230 yards on the ground.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s game.

STUD: TE T.J. Hockenson

Detroit entered the game without its two top receivers, DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Hockenson , who had been quiet through the first three games of the season, stepped up and contributed plenty of key plays in a career day.

The Iowa product notched a tight end franchise-record 179 receiving yards and two scores Sunday. He also turned a short pass into a career-long 81-yard reception to end the third quarter.

The Lions badly needed Hockenson to have a big day to offset the losses of Chark and St. Brown, and he delivered. The physical target’s first touchdown came on a wheel route, while he delivered his second in the fourth quarter to cut the team’s deficit to three.

DUD: K Dominik Eberle

It was an ugly debut for Eberle , who was activated from the practice squad to replace the injured Austin Seibert . He made his only field-goal attempt, from 49 yards out. However, he booted the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, and also missed two extra points.

STUD: RB Jamaal Williams

Without D’Andre Swift , Williams became the Lions’ bell-cow option out of the backfield. He delivered, rushing for two scores and 108 yards (on 19 carries).

Throughout the first three weeks, Williams’ thunder was the perfect complement to Swift’s lightning. Without his counterpart in action Sunday, the BYU product came up big.

His best run was his second score, where he broke free and stiff-armed a defender to the ground, before racing into the end zone from 51 yards out.

David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

DUD: CB Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye and fellow cornerback Jeff Okudah struggled to contain Seattle’s receiving duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf . Lockett finished with six catches for 91 yards, while Metcalf led all wideouts with 149 yards (on seven receptions).

Metcalf got behind Okudah for a 51-yard reception in the second quarter, while Oruwariye struggled to get in front of Lockett on a post route in the fourth quarter. Each had their moments though, as Oruwariye broke up what would’ve been a touchdown and Okudah recovered to break up a pass intended for Metcalf.

STUD: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

The rookie linebacker was a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy day for the Detroit defense. Though the unit was not good against either the run or pass, Rodriguez finished with 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

He made the first big play of the game for Detroit, punching the ball loose from Lockett while covering a punt. Long snapper Scott Daly fell on the loose ball, and Detroit scored on the next play.

DUD: S Kerby Joseph

Joseph got his first career start at safety -- with Tracy Walker III out for the season -- and struggled. He allowed two touchdown passes, including one to Noah Fant on which he turned his back to the open receiver on a crossing route.