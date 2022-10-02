ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' Week 4 Studs and Duds

By Christian Booher
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDfdS_0iJHuiYV00

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 4 studs and duds, after their 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

A disappointing defensive effort was Detroit’s downfall Sunday.

Despite the offense scoring 45 points without three of its top playmakers, the Lions dropped to 1-3 on the 2022 season, with a 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks . Seattle quarterback Geno Smith threw for 320 yards, while the Seahawks totaled 230 yards on the ground.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s game.

STUD: TE T.J. Hockenson

Detroit entered the game without its two top receivers, DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Hockenson , who had been quiet through the first three games of the season, stepped up and contributed plenty of key plays in a career day.

The Iowa product notched a tight end franchise-record 179 receiving yards and two scores Sunday. He also turned a short pass into a career-long 81-yard reception to end the third quarter.

The Lions badly needed Hockenson to have a big day to offset the losses of Chark and St. Brown, and he delivered. The physical target’s first touchdown came on a wheel route, while he delivered his second in the fourth quarter to cut the team’s deficit to three.

DUD: K Dominik Eberle

It was an ugly debut for Eberle , who was activated from the practice squad to replace the injured Austin Seibert . He made his only field-goal attempt, from 49 yards out. However, he booted the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, and also missed two extra points.

STUD: RB Jamaal Williams

Without D’Andre Swift , Williams became the Lions’ bell-cow option out of the backfield. He delivered, rushing for two scores and 108 yards (on 19 carries).

Throughout the first three weeks, Williams’ thunder was the perfect complement to Swift’s lightning. Without his counterpart in action Sunday, the BYU product came up big.

His best run was his second score, where he broke free and stiff-armed a defender to the ground, before racing into the end zone from 51 yards out.

David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

DUD: CB Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye and fellow cornerback Jeff Okudah struggled to contain Seattle’s receiving duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf . Lockett finished with six catches for 91 yards, while Metcalf led all wideouts with 149 yards (on seven receptions).

Metcalf got behind Okudah for a 51-yard reception in the second quarter, while Oruwariye struggled to get in front of Lockett on a post route in the fourth quarter. Each had their moments though, as Oruwariye broke up what would’ve been a touchdown and Okudah recovered to break up a pass intended for Metcalf.

STUD: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

The rookie linebacker was a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy day for the Detroit defense. Though the unit was not good against either the run or pass, Rodriguez finished with 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

He made the first big play of the game for Detroit, punching the ball loose from Lockett while covering a punt. Long snapper Scott Daly fell on the loose ball, and Detroit scored on the next play.

DUD: S Kerby Joseph

Joseph got his first career start at safety -- with Tracy Walker III out for the season -- and struggled. He allowed two touchdown passes, including one to Noah Fant on which he turned his back to the open receiver on a crossing route.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Tom Brady doesn’t ‘give a s–t how well’ quarterback son Jack plays football

Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Daly
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaal Williams#Dud#American Football#Sports#The Detroit Lions#The Seattle Seahawks#Hockenson Detroit
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

There's 1 Clear Favorite For Wisconsin's Next Head Coach

Wisconsin stunned the college football world Sunday night when it fired head coach Paul Chryst after seven-plus seasons. Chryst produced four seasons of 10 or more wins and three New Year's Six bowl appearances in his first five years, but failed to duplicate that success from 2020 until now. Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
MONACA, PA
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy