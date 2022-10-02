Read full article on original website
BAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel was at the scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a car on Route 9 in front of Shop Rite. No additional information is available at this time.
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT UNKNOWN INJURIES
Emergency personnel was at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on County Line Road and Kentwood . We do not have information on any injuries at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS CAR THIEF – PHOTOS IN STORY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying a Man Wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft. The New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike.
MANAHAWKIN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON GSP
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident that occurred on the Garden State Parkway between the Barnegat and Manahawkin exits. No additional information is available at this time.
BARNEGAT: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel was at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at North Main and Bayshore. The accident involves an overturned vehicle. We have no additional information available at this time.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Accident Involving Lakewood Police K9 Vehicle
A Lakewood Police officer was luckily uninjured after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle today. The accident occurred on Cedarbridge Avenue this afternoon, and was caught on surveillance video. A police K9 dog was in the vehicle at the time of the accident as well, and is being brought...
BREAKING: Police investigating alleged attempted abduction of a woman in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
Authorities this afternoon are investigating an alleged attempted abduction that occurred in broad daylight in Lakewood. According to preliminary information we received, at approximately 1:00 PM, the unknown suspect allegedly grabbed the woman, covered her mouth, and dragged her into the woods in the area of N. Lake Drive. The...
LACEY: FIREFIGHTER LOST HIS RADIO – DID YOU FIND IT?
Earlier today our Firefighters were answering multiple calls for help from Wires Down to Motor Vehicle Accidents. During this time we lost a piece of equipment that is used to dispatch our members and alert them to the situation they are heading to. If you happen to find this piece...
LACEY: WIRES DOWN
Emergency personnel are at the scene of wires down on Clubhouse Drive near Beach Blvd. Use caution in the area. (photo is OCSN stock photo)
HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE
On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
E-ZPass users in NJ got overcharged at Parkway toll plaza
SOMERS POINT — A droopy cable is to blame for overcharging several thousand E-ZPass users at the Garden State Parkway's Great Egg Toll Plaza. The Turnpike Authority first learned of the overcharge on Sept. 20 thanks to a New Jersey 101.5 listener who discovered the error while checking their statement.
BARNEGAT: TRANSFORMER FIRE
Emergency responders are at the scene of a transformer fire on Rt 72 and Warren Grove Road. Anticipate delays in yhe area.
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN’S DAMAGE IN FLORIDA IS REMINISCENT OF THE JERSEY SHORE DURING SUPER STORM SANDY
As we all bore witness to the powerful impact of Mother Nature with Superstorm Sandy, let us not forget what our fellow Americans are experiencing down in southern Florida. The damage is reminiscent of what we all felt back in October of 2012. We are only now getting back to our normal where we can drive around and no longer see the damaged homes and lives of our fellow citizens. In their time of need, please do not forget to donate to the #redcross and other charities which will solely put those affected back in the track to recovery. We stand with our fellow Floridians and wish them the best of luck in their rebuild. God bless them.
CHOKING HAZARD: Young Lakewood Child Nearly Strangles Himself with Ziptie [PHOTOS]
It was a terrifying few minutes on Friday when a young Lakewood child nearly choked to death R”L after tying a ziptie around his neck. The family tells TLS the child apparently found the ziptie while they were building the Sukkah, and managed to put it around his neck and close it.
Outstanding! The Best Cannoli’s In Ocean County, New Jersey
We often talk about Italian food, but often we neglect to talk about Italian desserts. Delicious Italian treats that complete a great Italian meal. What comes into mind when we say Italian desserts?. Some Italian sweets that jump into mind include tiramisu, Italian butter cookies, panettone, ricotta cake, pizzelle, gelato,...
Haztolah CJ Has Strong Warning for Parents after Children Interfere with Radio Transmission During Emergency Call
Hatzolah of Central Jersey today is once again issuing a strong warning to parents after children interfered with radio transmissions during an emergency call. Hatzolah officials tell TLS that during a call last night, a member responding to the call heard two children talking to each other over the radio.
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
OCEAN COUNTY: OCT 6th DESIGNATED KNOCK OUT OPIOID ABUSE DAY IN NJ
October 6, 2021, has been designated Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day in New Jersey! This statewide, single-day initiative, organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, is taking place to raise awareness and to educate everyone regarding the link between prescribed pain medicine and subsequent heroin abuse. On Knock...
New traffic fatality numbers reveal a crisis in New Jersey | Opinion
Everyone thought I would die. The doctors called my family at 3 a.m. asking me to consent to donating my organs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
