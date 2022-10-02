ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS CAR THIEF – PHOTOS IN STORY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying a Man Wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft. The New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike.
thelakewoodscoop.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Accident Involving Lakewood Police K9 Vehicle

A Lakewood Police officer was luckily uninjured after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle today. The accident occurred on Cedarbridge Avenue this afternoon, and was caught on surveillance video. A police K9 dog was in the vehicle at the time of the accident as well, and is being brought...
ocscanner.news

LACEY: FIREFIGHTER LOST HIS RADIO – DID YOU FIND IT?

Earlier today our Firefighters were answering multiple calls for help from Wires Down to Motor Vehicle Accidents. During this time we lost a piece of equipment that is used to dispatch our members and alert them to the situation they are heading to. If you happen to find this piece...
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WIRES DOWN

Emergency personnel are at the scene of wires down on Clubhouse Drive near Beach Blvd. Use caution in the area. (photo is OCSN stock photo)
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE

On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN’S DAMAGE IN FLORIDA IS REMINISCENT OF THE JERSEY SHORE DURING SUPER STORM SANDY

As we all bore witness to the powerful impact of Mother Nature with Superstorm Sandy, let us not forget what our fellow Americans are experiencing down in southern Florida. The damage is reminiscent of what we all felt back in October of 2012. We are only now getting back to our normal where we can drive around and no longer see the damaged homes and lives of our fellow citizens. In their time of need, please do not forget to donate to the #redcross and other charities which will solely put those affected back in the track to recovery. We stand with our fellow Floridians and wish them the best of luck in their rebuild. God bless them.
Beach Radio

Outstanding! The Best Cannoli’s In Ocean County, New Jersey

We often talk about Italian food, but often we neglect to talk about Italian desserts. Delicious Italian treats that complete a great Italian meal. What comes into mind when we say Italian desserts?. Some Italian sweets that jump into mind include tiramisu, Italian butter cookies, panettone, ricotta cake, pizzelle, gelato,...
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OCT 6th DESIGNATED KNOCK OUT OPIOID ABUSE DAY IN NJ

October 6, 2021, has been designated Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day in New Jersey! This statewide, single-day initiative, organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, is taking place to raise awareness and to educate everyone regarding the link between prescribed pain medicine and subsequent heroin abuse. On Knock...
