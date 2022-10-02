Read full article on original website
Erie County receives $2M to bolster consumer protection programs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has received $2 million from the New York State Attorney General to help bolster consumer protection programs in Western New York. Attorney General Letitia James delivered the funds on Tuesday. The money comes from a previous case against a predatory debt collection operation that...
More projects for Niagara Falls airbase as Amazon moves in next door
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Supporters of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station say it is a major regional employer with over 3,000 reservists, guard members, civilian staffers, and contractors. So it is a pillar of the Niagara County economy with an average $300 million annual economic impact. Now Amazon's...
Sysco union workers on strike in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The truck drivers and warehouse workers for Sysco, a major food distributor, are on strike. The striking workers are members of Teamsters Local 317. They can be seen marching on Transit Road near Sysco offices. They have not had a contract in over five weeks. Workers...
NYS lawmaker who helped lead marijuana legalization assesses the progress
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that New York state's program to build a legal recreational marijuana business is taking shape, 2 On Your Side sat down with one of the Albany architects of the system when it comes to making the rules. State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo...
Oishei Children's Hospital gets approval for new high risk maternity unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital has received approval to open a new High Risk Maternity Unit to accommodate the growing number of newborn deliveries. Earlier this year, the hospital submitted a Certificate of Need to the New York State Department of Health. The approval allows the hospital to construct 12 private inpatient rooms that support and co-locate the care for the hospital's high-risk antepartum maternity population.
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
Catholic Health to host 'Career Carnival' with activities for entire family
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced Wednesday that it will be hosting an on-the-spot hiring event. It will be Catholic Health's first 'Career Carnival'. What makes this hiring event different is that while interviews are being conducted, there will be free activities and refreshments for your family, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, a prize wheel, cider & donuts, inflatable Skee-ball, ring toss, and giant games. A food truck will also be available to purchase other food items.
BPS superintendent: The students 'are not out of control'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a 16-year-old was arrested after a series of fights outside McKinley High School after dismissal on Tuesday. Buffalo Public School officials provided some new information about what happened during a news conference on Wednesday. "When you have several hundred students in a place where there...
Western New York benefits from lifted border restrictions
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For the past two-and-a-half years, traveling between Canada and Western New York hasn’t always been the easiest. But that’s now a problem of the past. “It’s wonderful, so wonderful,” Svetlana Kudashkina said. “It’s easier to travel, and it’s more freedom."...
Union leaders and Kaleida Health detail how "historic" contract deal came together and what's next?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A tentative three-year agreement has been reached between Kaleida Health and the two unions its been negotiating with since mid-March. The two unions, CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU represent some 6,300 Kaleida employees at Buffalo General, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban, Olean General Hospital, DeGraff Medical Park, and several other community-based clinics.
Lithium-ion battery plant coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Governor Hochul announced Monday a green energy company has decided to plant its first U.S. factory right here in WNY. Electrovaya, Inc., a producer of lithium-ion batteries for transportation and utility storage, has picked the Town of Ellicott in Chautauqua County as the location. According to...
Kaleida Health, unions reach tentative 3-year agreement
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After six months of negotiations, Kaleida Health has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America (CWA1168) and 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. The new three-year contract covers over 6,300 unionized employees at Buffalo General, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban, Highpointe on...
8 people being assisted by the Red Cross following fire in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire early Tuesday morning. Buffalo Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue. A fire started in the attic of a house, according to investigators. Firefighters...
Buffalo teen charged in stabbing at Buffalo culinary school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl has been arraigned in Erie County Court in connection with a stabbing at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. The teen, who is not being identified due to her age, is charged with one count of assault in the second degree.
When to book your holiday travel
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thanksgiving is seven weeks away. Do you have your flights yet? According to AAA, if you're willing to wait until closer to Turkey Day to book, you could stand to save. The agency says the most expensive day to fly during Thanksgiving week will be Sunday,...
16-year-old arrested after fights outside McKinley High School
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 16-year-old male student was arrested after fights broke out outside McKinley High School Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the school right after classes were dismissed for the day. BPD said the student is facing charges of obstruction and resisting...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month has arrived, where to get help in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every Sunday from 11 to noon, you will find a group of women learning to defend themselves for free at WNY MMA & Fitness. "We feel that it's extremely important that every woman have the ability to defend herself and have the opportunity to learn how to do that even if she doesn't have a lot of time or the budget to take classes on a regular basis," said Kate Allen, a gym manager at WNY MMA & Fitness.
Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
Erie County Executive: Cut overtime for top county managers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the Rath Building and Erie County Hall, there may be an answer to the concerns over significant overtime payments to some top officials and appointees during the pandemic. 2 On Your Side spoke with the current county comptroller, who hopes for some resolution of this...
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Niagara Café has been serving Puerto Rican food in WNY for 30 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It doesn't matter what time of day it is for Maria Hernandez, it's never a bad time for Puerto Rican food. "In the morning when I walk in and the cook has just cooked some rice. I'm just like 'oh my god, that rice tastes so good,' I just have to have some," said Maria, one of the owners of Niagara Café.
