Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Sysco union workers on strike in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The truck drivers and warehouse workers for Sysco, a major food distributor, are on strike. The striking workers are members of Teamsters Local 317. They can be seen marching on Transit Road near Sysco offices. They have not had a contract in over five weeks. Workers...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Oishei Children's Hospital gets approval for new high risk maternity unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital has received approval to open a new High Risk Maternity Unit to accommodate the growing number of newborn deliveries. Earlier this year, the hospital submitted a Certificate of Need to the New York State Department of Health. The approval allows the hospital to construct 12 private inpatient rooms that support and co-locate the care for the hospital's high-risk antepartum maternity population.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Catholic Health to host 'Career Carnival' with activities for entire family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced Wednesday that it will be hosting an on-the-spot hiring event. It will be Catholic Health's first 'Career Carnival'. What makes this hiring event different is that while interviews are being conducted, there will be free activities and refreshments for your family, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, a prize wheel, cider & donuts, inflatable Skee-ball, ring toss, and giant games. A food truck will also be available to purchase other food items.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

BPS superintendent: The students 'are not out of control'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a 16-year-old was arrested after a series of fights outside McKinley High School after dismissal on Tuesday. Buffalo Public School officials provided some new information about what happened during a news conference on Wednesday. "When you have several hundred students in a place where there...
BUFFALO, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
2 On Your Side

Union leaders and Kaleida Health detail how "historic" contract deal came together and what's next?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A tentative three-year agreement has been reached between Kaleida Health and the two unions its been negotiating with since mid-March. The two unions, CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU represent some 6,300 Kaleida employees at Buffalo General, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban, Olean General Hospital, DeGraff Medical Park, and several other community-based clinics.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Kaleida Health, unions reach tentative 3-year agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After six months of negotiations, Kaleida Health has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America (CWA1168) and 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. The new three-year contract covers over 6,300 unionized employees at Buffalo General, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban, Highpointe on...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

When to book your holiday travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thanksgiving is seven weeks away. Do you have your flights yet? According to AAA, if you're willing to wait until closer to Turkey Day to book, you could stand to save. The agency says the most expensive day to fly during Thanksgiving week will be Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Domestic Violence Awareness Month has arrived, where to get help in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every Sunday from 11 to noon, you will find a group of women learning to defend themselves for free at WNY MMA & Fitness. "We feel that it's extremely important that every woman have the ability to defend herself and have the opportunity to learn how to do that even if she doesn't have a lot of time or the budget to take classes on a regular basis," said Kate Allen, a gym manager at WNY MMA & Fitness.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Executive: Cut overtime for top county managers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the Rath Building and Erie County Hall, there may be an answer to the concerns over significant overtime payments to some top officials and appointees during the pandemic. 2 On Your Side spoke with the current county comptroller, who hopes for some resolution of this...
Western New York local news

